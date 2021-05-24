‘Africa loves you’ - Mbuyiseni Ndlozi stands by Pitso after insults from Sundowns fans

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has joined scores showering Pitso Mosimane with kindness after the Al Ahly coach was pelted with insults from Mamelodi Sundowns fans.

Sundowns fans hurled insults at Mosimane after his team secured a place in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League semi-finals on Saturday, following a 1-1 draw against his former club at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

In a video circulating on social media, Sundowns fans can be seen holding signs with insults written on them.

Ndlozi said the behaviour from fans was uncalled for.

“Very sorry coach Pitso for what happened to you. Africa loves you. Many Sundowns supporters can’t identify with those hooligans,” he said.

“They are not the majority and will never be the majority. We love you and are very proud of you. Keep being super-iconic.”