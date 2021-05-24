Soccer

‘Africa loves you’ - Mbuyiseni Ndlozi stands by Pitso after insults from Sundowns fans

24 May 2021 - 07:00
Scores have been showing Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane kindness after he was insulted by some Mamelodi Sundowns fans.
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has joined scores showering Pitso Mosimane with kindness after the Al Ahly coach was pelted with insults from Mamelodi Sundowns fans.

Sundowns fans hurled insults at Mosimane after his team secured a place in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League semi-finals on Saturday, following a 1-1 draw against his former club at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

In a video circulating on social media, Sundowns fans can be seen holding signs with insults written on them. 

Ndlozi said the behaviour from fans was uncalled for.

“Very sorry coach Pitso for what happened to you. Africa loves you. Many Sundowns supporters can’t identify with those hooligans,” he said.  

“They are not the majority and will never be the majority. We love you and are very proud of you. Keep being super-iconic.”

The EFF issued a statement calling for the SA Football Association (Safa) and the Caf to fine Sundowns and hold its fans accountable. 

Speaking about the incident, Mosimane said he was emotional when he saw people swearing at him and his mother.

“I was a little bit emotional only when I saw the placards outside and they stop the bus and all these people swearing at me, swearing at my mother,” he said. 

“I said to myself, what else should I have done for this team to get respect? But it’s football and I understand and I know the person who did that. I know the person who is behind that.”

Sundowns condemned the behaviour of their fans, saying it was “unacceptable, improper and does not reflect the integrity, respect, compassion and other values which we uphold”.

I know the official behind insults at stadium, says angry Mosimane

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane on ex-employers Sundowns: ‘If I show you my phone I will show you the things’
16 hours ago

Safa condemned the actions of the supporters and vowed to bring the culprits to book.

On social media, many football fans weighed in on the incident. 

Here is a snapshot of what they had to say:

‘I would love to see you going all the way’

‘He is the reason Sundowns is winning today’

‘Mamelodi Sundowns is respected in Africa because of Pitso Mosimane’

‘Whoever is behind this is disgusting’

‘No coach in our club history loved Sundowns the way he did’

Sport
Sport
Sport
