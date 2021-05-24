‘Africa loves you’ - Mbuyiseni Ndlozi stands by Pitso after insults from Sundowns fans
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has joined scores showering Pitso Mosimane with kindness after the Al Ahly coach was pelted with insults from Mamelodi Sundowns fans.
Sundowns fans hurled insults at Mosimane after his team secured a place in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League semi-finals on Saturday, following a 1-1 draw against his former club at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
In a video circulating on social media, Sundowns fans can be seen holding signs with insults written on them.
Ndlozi said the behaviour from fans was uncalled for.
“Very sorry coach Pitso for what happened to you. Africa loves you. Many Sundowns supporters can’t identify with those hooligans,” he said.
“They are not the majority and will never be the majority. We love you and are very proud of you. Keep being super-iconic.”
Very sorry coach @TheRealPitso for what happened to you.... Africa loves you. Even many more @Masandawana supporters can’t identify with those hooligans. They are not the majority & will never be the majority!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 23, 2021
We love you and are very proud of you. Keep being super iconic. 👊🏾
The EFF issued a statement calling for the SA Football Association (Safa) and the Caf to fine Sundowns and hold its fans accountable.
Speaking about the incident, Mosimane said he was emotional when he saw people swearing at him and his mother.
“I was a little bit emotional only when I saw the placards outside and they stop the bus and all these people swearing at me, swearing at my mother,” he said.
“I said to myself, what else should I have done for this team to get respect? But it’s football and I understand and I know the person who did that. I know the person who is behind that.”
Sundowns condemned the behaviour of their fans, saying it was “unacceptable, improper and does not reflect the integrity, respect, compassion and other values which we uphold”.
Safa condemned the actions of the supporters and vowed to bring the culprits to book.
On social media, many football fans weighed in on the incident.
Here is a snapshot of what they had to say:
‘I would love to see you going all the way’
Now that You have eliminated Sundowns I would love to see You going all the way and Winning the CAF champions league and humble all the Al Ahly legends who are always criticizing You.— Swati Speaking Advocate🇿🇦 (@AdvMagadze) May 23, 2021
Sir Pitso Mosimane. pic.twitter.com/DZsHDrzzM3
‘He is the reason Sundowns is winning today’
Pitso Mosimane built Sundowns alone, Pitso Mosimane is still the reason Mamelodi Sundowns is winning today, Pitso Mosimane is the reason some coaches will finally get winner's medals after 3 decades. He is clear...— Gastro (@Gastro_o) May 23, 2021
‘Mamelodi Sundowns is respected in Africa because of Pitso Mosimane’
I never thought this day will come where Mamelodi Sundowns knocked out in the #CAFCL by coach Pitso Mosimane, i mean coach Pitso won us trophies made Mamelodi Sundowns the best in SA, Mamelodi Sundowns is respected in Africa bcs of Pitso Mosimane. 😭😭😭💔💔 pic.twitter.com/Ehbo3iVBcw— S'KHULU (@Skhulu_Mlambo) May 22, 2021
‘Whoever is behind this is disgusting’
Very sad @Masandawana Fanatics & whoever is behind this are disgusting😏😏😏Bo Mzekezeke claimed they loved Pitso even went to the airport to bid farewell to him but today they are swearing at him😏very dissappointing🥅⚽🥅💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/NkieVHylAI— Sir🇿🇦 (@Sir_Dupry) May 22, 2021
‘No coach in our club history loved Sundowns the way he did’
We banter here on twitter because pitso is at al ahly but man a sundowns supporter a true sundowns supporter will never hate or dislike that Man . That man has sacrificed a lot for this club. A lot . No coach in our club history loved sundowns the way he did .— The3AfricanBrothers (@GreatMaestrojoy) May 22, 2021