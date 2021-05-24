Soccer

Eric Tinkler returns to Cape Town City to assume the Mother City club's coaching seat

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
24 May 2021 - 10:05
Cape Town owner-chairman John Comitis and Eric Tinkler have reunited.
Image: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images

Cape Town City have announced the reappointment of Eric Tinkler as their new coach.

Tinkler has signed a four-year contract but will assume the reins in the ninth-placed side's remaining league matches against Black Leopards and title favourites Mamelodi Sundowns.

The well-travelled mentor - who has also coached Orlando Pirates‚ SuperSport United‚ Chippa United and Maritzburg United - replaces Dutchman Jan Olde Riekerink‚ who parted ways with the Mother City side recently.

"Cape Town City is delighted to confirm the appointment of Eric Tinkler as new first team head coach on a four-year contract.

"The history maker‚ officially returns to the Mother City!‚" the club said on Monday morning.

City placed Riekerink on 'administrative leave' a few weeks ago and then the two parties elected to part ways at the end of the period at the weekend.

Tinkler will be familiar with his surroundings as he coached City during the 2016–2017 season.

The coach recently put his hand up for the Bafana Bafana coaching job after Molefi Ntseki was shown the door in March.

Ntseki was sacked after failing to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations and Tinkler told TimesLIVE at the time he would jump at the chance to coach the national team.

But he also added that he would not hold his breath as he did not expect the South African Football Association to call him.

The job eventually went to Belgian Hugo Broos.

