Tension between Pitso Mosimane and ex-club Mamelodi Sundowns heightened on Monday after the revered coach indicated he was not impressed by the apology issued by his former employers on Sunday.

Sundowns issued an apology to Mosimane’s current employers‚ Egyptian side Al Ahly‚ on Sunday after a section of the Pretoria club’s supporters hurled insults at him on Saturday.

Mosimane was travelling in the Al Ahly team bus on the way to Lucas Moripe Stadium to face Sundowns in a tense Caf Champions League second leg quarterfinal match when supporters clad in the Brazilian’s colours tried to block the visitors’ route outside the venue.

The incensed supporters hurled insults at their former coach and his family‚ and also brandished placards with similar profanities.

However, the Sundowns apology raised eyebrows as there was no reference to Mosimane and his family‚ and simply said: “We therefore want to apologise to Al Ahly and those associated with the club.”

Mosimane and his representatives said they were not impressed after seeing the apology.

“To this effect‚ as the management company of coach Pitso‚ we are disappointed that Mamelodi Sundowns FC have not apologised to him personally but issued a general statement apologising to Al Ahly and those associated with the team‚” the statement said.

“This is not good enough. The insults were directed at coach Pitso in his personal capacity and to his mother.

“We hope the entire Sundowns family will continue to look at the success of coach Pitso as something to celebrate‚ not vilify.”