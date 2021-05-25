Al Ahly extend olive branch as they put coach Mosimane's abuse by Sundowns fans behind them

Al Ahly’s board of directors have sent a letter to Mamelodi Sundowns president Tlhopie Motsepe and highlighted the close relationship between the Egyptian powerhouses and the Pretoria club.

The North Africans acknowledged the letter of apology sent by Sundowns on Sunday afternoon after a section of the Pretoria club's supporters hurled insults at Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane outside the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Mosimane was travelling in the Al Ahly team bus on the way to the venue to face his former club in a tense Caf Champions League second leg quarterfinal match when supporters clad in Sundowns colours tried to block the visitors' route outside the venue. It was one of the most embarrassing displays dished out by SA fans to a visiting team as the supporters also brandished placards insulting Mosimane and his family.

“Al Ahly highlighted in the letter the club’s appreciation to the apology of Mamelodi Sundowns’ board for the inappropriate actions before and during the game between Al Ahly and Sundowns on Saturday in the second leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinals‚ which reflects the eagerness of Mamelodi Sundowns officials on portraying sportsmanship‚” the club said in a statement.