Soccer

Al Ahly extend olive branch as they put coach Mosimane's abuse by Sundowns fans behind them

25 May 2021 - 07:11 By Ofentse Ratsie
Al Ahly acknowledges a letter of apology from Sundowns camp.
Al Ahly acknowledges a letter of apology from Sundowns camp.
Image: TWITTER/AL AHLY

Al Ahly’s board of directors have sent a letter to Mamelodi Sundowns president Tlhopie Motsepe and highlighted the close relationship between the Egyptian powerhouses and the Pretoria club.

The North Africans acknowledged the letter of apology sent by Sundowns on Sunday afternoon after a section of the Pretoria club's supporters hurled insults at Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane outside the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Mosimane was travelling in the Al Ahly team bus on the way to the venue to face his former club in a tense Caf Champions League second leg quarterfinal match when supporters clad in Sundowns colours tried to block the visitors' route outside the venue. It was one of the most embarrassing displays dished out by SA fans to a visiting team as the supporters also brandished placards insulting Mosimane and his family.

“Al Ahly highlighted in the letter the club’s appreciation to the apology of Mamelodi Sundowns’ board for the inappropriate actions before and during the game between Al Ahly and Sundowns on Saturday in the second leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinals‚ which reflects the eagerness of Mamelodi Sundowns officials on portraying sportsmanship‚” the club said in a statement.

Sundowns to reach out to Al Ahly in a bid to ease the tension over their supporters' attack on Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns will begin dialogue with Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly "either on Sunday or Monday" in a bid to ease the tension after a section of ...
Sport
1 day ago

The Egyptians assured Sundowns that the club had no intention of lodging a complaint against Motsepe's side at the Confederation of African Football.

Al Ahly's reconciliatory approach is at odds with Mosimane's view of the matter as the outspoken coach indicated in a statement issued on his behalf on Monday that he was not impressed with Sundowns' apology.

The Sundowns apology raised eyebrows as there was no reference to Mosimane and his family‚ and simply said: “We therefore want to apologise to Al Ahly and those associated with the club.”

Mosimane and his representatives said they were not impressed.

“To this effect‚ as the management company of coach Pitso‚ we are disappointed that Mamelodi Sundowns FC have not apologised to him personally but issued a general statement apologising to Al Ahly and those associated with the team‚” the statement said.

Al Ahly clarified several other points‚ including that they have no intention of filing a complaint against their SA counterparts “as a sign of mutual respect between both clubs”.

Great Al Ahly and Pitso's brain stop Sundowns

Pitso Mosimane returned as the prodigal son and usurped Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego in charge of an Al Ahly showing stoicism of biblical ...
Sport
2 days ago

“Also‚ Al Ahly mentioned that having Dr Patrice Motsepe [the Sundowns owner and the Caf president] at the top of the African football hierarchy causes Al Ahly to overcome any hurdles as Dr Motsepe enjoys a strong relationship with Al Ahly and the club’s officials‚ noting that Al Ahly officials support Dr Motsepe’s efforts to develop football in Africa.”

Al Ahly said they would put things in their appropriate context and not allow the actions of a section of the supporters to affect the relationship between Sundowns and Mosimane.

The Egyptians said they appreciate having Mosimane as their coach and added that he deserved a better reception in Pretoria after leading Sundowns to numerous titles during his time at the helm.

Al Ahly said Mosimane enjoys respect from football fans in Egypt and SA.

Sundowns said in their apology on Sunday they would investigate the matter and root out the perpetrators of Saturday's disgraceful scenes at Lucas Moripe.

Many of the supporters involved in the action have been identified on social media by other Sundowns fans who do not agree with their behaviour. It remains to be seen if Sundowns will take their advice and use the information as part of their investigation.

Al Ahly said they were happy that Sundowns intended to pursue the matter and take action against the supporters.

“The club appreciates the decision of Mamelodi Sundowns’ board to conduct an investigation over the actions that surrounded the game.”

Mosimane masterminded the downfall of his former club as the Red Devils progressed to the semifinals of the Champions League 3-1 on aggregate after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium. The Egyptians won the first leg 2-0 in Egypt.

They will now face Esperance in the semifinals in Africa's elite club competition next month.

READ MORE

Sundowns apologise to Al Ahly after their supporters abuse ex-coach Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns have apologised to Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly after a section of the Pretoria club's supporters hurled insults at former coach ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pitso Mosimane responds to Mamelodi Sundowns’ apology: ‘This is not good enough’

Tension between Pitso Mosimane and ex-club Mamelodi Sundowns heightened on Monday after the revered coach indicated he was not impressed by the ...
Sport
19 hours ago

EFF backs Mosimane after shocking stadium scenes, to ask Caf and Safa to fine Sundowns for fans' actions

The EFF have come out in support of Pitso Mosimane after the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach was verbally abused by the club’s supporters in ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Africa loves you’ - Mbuyiseni Ndlozi stands by Pitso after insults from Sundowns fans

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the behaviour from "fans" was uncalled for.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. EFF backs Mosimane after shocking stadium scenes, to ask Caf and Safa to fine ... Soccer
  2. Hugo Broos drops captain Thulani Hlatshwayo naming first Bafana squad Soccer
  3. Tsotsobe's startling revelation: they turned my mom away at the presidential ... Cricket
  4. New twist in promotion debacle: Sekhukhune insist they did not serve the PSL ... Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane responds to Mamelodi Sundowns’ apology: ‘This is not good enough’ Soccer

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X