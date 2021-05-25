'Loving you has been the easiest thing': Benni McCarthy's sweet love note to his wife Stacey

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has penned a touching love note to his wife Stacey on their seventh anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, he thanked his missus for being “amazing” and “easy” to love.

“Happy seventh anniversary to my amazing wife Stacey. Loving you has been the easiest thing in the world and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life loving you unconditionally. I love you very much,” he wrote.