Soccer

'Loving you has been the easiest thing': Benni McCarthy's sweet love note to his wife Stacey

25 May 2021 - 07:00
Benni McCarthy has penned a love note to his wife, Stacey.
Image: Benni McCarthy/Instagram

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has penned a touching love note to his wife Stacey on their seventh anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, he thanked his missus for being “amazing” and “easy” to love.

“Happy seventh anniversary to my amazing wife Stacey. Loving you has been the easiest thing in the world and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life loving you unconditionally. I love you very much,” he wrote.

In a separate post, Stacey said: Happy anniversary, Benni. Seven years married and forever to go. I love you more every day.”

The pair got married in 2014 after Benni and his Spanish ex-wife, Maria Jose-Santos, got divorced in 2007.

Here are four other times that Benni and Stacey were goals.

