Pitso Mosimane's tormentors could be in hot water as Safa investigates shocking stadium incident

Stadium bans are available as a course of action for the SA Football Association (Safa) against the offending Mamelodi Sundowns supporters who abused Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane on Saturday.

There also are questions over whether the Pretoria club might be held liable as well.

TimesLIVE has been informed that even though the events where a group of supporters held up the Ahly team bus and displayed abusive placards against Mosimane took place outside Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridegville‚ given the offenders were supporters of Sundowns‚ the club might also have liability.

There are also questions over whether the authorities might become involved‚ given the offenders may have broken Covid-19 regulations in the events that took place ahead of Ahly’s 1-1 Caf Champions League quarterfinal draw against Downs. Ahly won 3-1 on aggregate.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said he could not comment on whether Sundowns might be held accountable in any manner.