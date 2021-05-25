Polokwane argue awarding of three points to Sekhukhune was not fair

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) remained tight-lipped on Tuesday and said it is not ready to comment after Polokwane City filed papers in the Johannesburg high court to set aside a SA Football Association arbitration decision that awarded Sekhukhune three points.

The final outcome of the race for automatic promotion remains up in the air after Polokwane went against the grain on Monday afternoon by serving papers on the PSL‚ Safa and its arbitrator, Hilton Epstein SC‚ and Sekhukhune.

It is against rule 26 in the PSL handbook for its 32 clubs to approach the courts to seek recourse.

“Any breach of this article will constitute misconduct which will be dealt with in terms of the league’s disciplinary procedures‚” reads article 26.

Polokwane’s court action therefore put the club in direct contravention of the PSL handbook.

Their action also has no regard for rule 25.4‚ which states that “the [Safa] arbitrator’s decision will be final and binding”.