Soccer

SA under-23 coach Notoane steps up his preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games

25 May 2021 - 12:46 By Ofentse Ratsie
SA under-23 coach David Notoane during a media briefing at Safa House on April 15 2021 in Johannesburg.
SA under-23 coach David Notoane during a media briefing at Safa House on April 15 2021 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SA under-23 coach David Notoane has named a provisional squad of 25 experienced players for the Tokyo Olympic Games preparation matches and included 11 members of the overseas contingent on his list on Tuesday.

Notoane’s charges are heading to the United Arab Emirates where they will face Brazil‚ Korea and Argentina in the friendly games from June 5-11.

The SA coach has recalled FC Pacos de Ferreira striker Luther Singh to the squad and also sent an invitation to Aarhus GF player Gift Links.

“We are looking to bring in and integrate our foreign-based players to see what they can bring to the group in terms of increasing the level of our quality‚ and also addressing some key challenging positions‚” he said.

“Ja‚ we hope that we will get all the players that we require to integrate into this preparation camp going to Dubai to play three games against Brazil‚ Korea and Argentina. This should give us a very good measure as an objective of the level of our players in terms of readiness to [then] do well at Olympic Games later on in July.

Ntseki not rejoining Bafana as one of new coach Broos’ assistants: ‘We are closing the chapter’

The controversial plan to appoint Molefi Ntseki as one of new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' assistants has collapsed after it emerged the former ...
Sport
6 days ago

“We are looking forward to having a combined team that provides continuity‚ but [we will] also give [a chance to] some [foreign-based] players who have done very well abroad‚ namely Sphephelo Sithole‚ Luther Singh‚ whom we haven't seen for a long time‚ Gift Links‚ Thabo Cele and the like.

"[We want] to try and integrate them into the local players that we have so far been happy with to really give SA a formidable team that can go represent us well at the Olympic Games. The upcoming camp in Dubai is one that kick-starts our preparations for the Olympic Games.”

Helman Mkhalele is assistant coach to new Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos

Safa has revealed Helman Mkhalele as the sa assistant coach to new Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.
Sport
4 days ago

This will be the SA men’s under-23 team’s third trip to the Olympic Games after crashing out in the group stages of the 2000 Games in Sydney‚ and in the showpiece that was held in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The Tokyo Olympic Games were delayed by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and postponed from 2020 to this year.

SA's under-23 men’s national team squad for the UAE tourney:

GOALKEEPERS:

1. Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtic FC)

2. Lincoln Vyver (Cape Town Spurs FC)

3. Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

DEFENDERS:

4. Tercious Malepe (FC Minaj‚ Ukraine)

5. Katlego Mohamme (University of Pretoria FC)

6. Thendo Mukumela (Cape Town Spurs FC)

7. Luke Fleurs (Supersport United FC)

8. Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates FC)

9. Keanu Cupido (Cape Town City FC)

10. Kamogelo Mahlangu (TS Galaxy FC)

MIDFIELDERS:

11. Luke Le Roux (Varbergs Bols FC‚ Sweden)

12. Thabo Cele (Cova da Piedade‚ Portugal)

13. Khanya Leshabela (Liecester City FC‚ England)

14. Athenkosi Dlala (University of Pretoria FC)

15. Neo Gift Links (Aarhus GF‚ Denmark)

16. Kobamelo Kodisang (Sporting Braga FC‚ Portugal)

17. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

18. Sphephelo Sithole (Os Belenenses AD‚ Portugal)

19. Promise Mkhuma (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

FORWARDS:

20. Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City)

21. Siyabonga Ligendza (Cardiff City FC‚ England)

22. Luther Singh (FC Pacos de Ferreira‚ Portugal)

23. Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

24. Lyle Foster (Vitoria Guimares FC‚ Portugal)

25. Liam Jordan (FC Helsingor‚ Denmark)​

READ MORE

New twist in promotion debacle: Sekhukhune insist they did not serve the PSL with court papers

The promotion debacle playing out in the lower tier took another twist on Monday after it emerged that Sekhukhune United is not the mysterious party ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Pitso Mosimane responds to Mamelodi Sundowns’ apology: ‘This is not good enough’

Tension between Pitso Mosimane and ex-club Mamelodi Sundowns heightened on Monday after the revered coach indicated he was not impressed by the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Orlando Pirates crash out of Confed Cup after hiding from Raja Casablanca

Orlando Pirates crashed out of the Caf Confederation Cup after they were given a masterclass in finishing by a clinical Raja Casablanca on Sunday ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. EFF backs Mosimane after shocking stadium scenes, to ask Caf and Safa to fine ... Soccer
  2. New twist in promotion debacle: Sekhukhune insist they did not serve the PSL ... Soccer
  3. Hugo Broos drops captain Thulani Hlatshwayo naming first Bafana squad Soccer
  4. Tsotsobe's startling revelation: they turned my mom away at the presidential ... Cricket
  5. 'Loving you has been the easiest thing': Benni McCarthy's sweet love note to ... Soccer

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X