Sundowns will not put their players under pressure to wrap up the league title against SuperSport

“We are not looking and not putting a lot of pressure on the players to view this game as the title decider‚” said Mngqithi.

“Our focus is on the next assignment against SuperSport. You could see from training that the intensity was good and everybody is looking forward to give a fight.

“Sundowns does not like to lose‚ or [fail to win] two matches in a row‚ so we have a responsibility to try to come back as soon as possible.

“For us it is always important to focus on our processes and according to our processes‚ this is the second match of the last cycle of five games‚ and we have won the first one.

“All our attention is on making sure we achieve our targets in our last four matches. It just happens that SuperSport can decide the [destiny of the] championship.

“The intention is to try to get the number of points we have targeted. We are short of nine points in this cycle and it would be nice if we get 12. We want the players to give the same energy because it is very important to try to win every match and achieve our targets.”

Mngqithi said they will be up against a rejuvenated United side that recently won their first match in 11 outings following a poor run that included 10 draws and three losses.

“They may not be in a favourable position [United are sixth on the standings] but the truth is that they are coming back again‚ and they are showing they are a very decent team.

“Bradley Grobler is still the top goalscorer [in the league]‚ Sipho Mbule has had a wonderful season‚ Ghampani Lungu is proving to be very handy when it comes to counterattacks and of late they have decided to play Kudakwashe Mahachi and Keenan Phillips as fullbacks.