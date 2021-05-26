Percy Tau determined to fight for his place at Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion

Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau has vowed to fight for a starting place at Brighton and Hove Albion after playing less than he would have liked in his debut season in the English Premier League (EPL).

Tau‚ who arrived in England to much fanfare in January‚ only featured in three league matches for the Seagulls this season in games against Manchester City‚ Leeds United and West Ham.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star is back in Johannesburg to recharge his batteries during the Premier League off season and he said on Wednesday he is hoping for a change of fortune in the next campaign.

“I want to stay on at the club and fight for my place in the team‚ that’s where I stand and that’s where the club stands.

"I definitely want to stay at the club and that is the way it is until something different happens.

“There is not much to report on about my six months at the club because I did not get enough game time. Sometimes you go through challenges‚ but I can’t change the situation. The only thing I can do is to continue working hard and hope that the manager will select me for more matches.