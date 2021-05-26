Pirates coach Zinnbauer on calls for his head: 'It’s totally normal – I can understand the supporters'

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has responded to a planned march to call for his head saying he hopes there are enough Bucs supporters seeing the positives from his first full season as head coach.

Pirates’ 4-0 second-leg defeat to Raja Casablanca in Morocco on Sunday for a 5-1 aggregate exit from the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals provoked much vociferous backlash from Bucs fans already disgruntled at their team’s increasingly poor finish to the 2020-21 season.

Having been tipped to push Mamelodi Sundowns all the way for the DStv Premiership Pirates are in fourth place with four games left. A defeat or draw to second-placed AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Thursday night will effectively end Bucs’ chances of second place to four-time champions-elect Downs‚ and a coveted Caf Champions League place.

Like Kaizer Chief’s supporters‚ who marched to that club’s headquarters in Naturena this month to protest Aamakhosi’s under-performance of the last six years‚ Buccaneers fans online have organised a protest. They plan to march against Zinnbauer continuing as coach in Soweto on June 5.

Asked how he responds to calls for his head‚ Zinnbauer said: “It is always like this that you have some supporters who are upset after games that you have lost. It’s totally normal – I can understand the supporters.

“But you have the other side of the supporters who give you positives. Don’t forget we won a title this year‚ we went through [the Confederation Cup] group stage‚ and were in the quarterfinals.