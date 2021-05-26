Pirates coach Zinnbauer on calls for his head: 'It’s totally normal — I can understand the supporters'

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has responded to a planned march to call for his head saying he hopes there are enough Bucs supporters seeing the positives from his first full season as head coach.

Pirates’ 4-0 second-leg defeat to Raja Casablanca in Morocco on Sunday for a 5-1 aggregate exit from the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals provoked much vociferous backlash from Bucs fans already disgruntled at their team’s increasingly poor finish to the 2020-21 season.

Having been tipped to push Mamelodi Sundowns all the way for the DStv Premiership Pirates are in fourth place with four games left. A defeat or draw to second-placed AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Thursday night will effectively end Bucs’ chances of second place to four-time champions-elect Downs‚ and a coveted Caf Champions League place.

Like Kaizer Chief’s supporters‚ who marched to that club’s headquarters in Naturena this month to protest Amakhosi’s underperformance of the past six years‚ Buccaneers fans online have organised a protest. They plan to march against Zinnbauer continuing as coach in Soweto on June 5.

Asked how he responds to calls for his head‚ Zinnbauer said: “It is always like this that you have some supporters who are upset after games that you have lost. It’s totally normal — I can understand the supporters.

“But you have the other side of the supporters who give you positives. Don’t forget we won a title this year‚ we went through [the Confederation Cup] group stage‚ and were in the quarterfinals.