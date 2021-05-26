Soccer

Themba Zwane set for a three-peat of his clean-up of major prizes at the PSL Awards

26 May 2021 - 13:10 By Marc Strydom
Themba Zwane is set for another big awards night.
Image: Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane could be set for a repeat of his clean-up of three major prizes at the PSL Awards‚ having been named as a nominee for the same prizes again in 2020-21.

With Downs set to wrap up a record fourth DStv Premiership title in succession, Zwane (31) was again nominated in the Midfielder of the Season‚ prestigious Player’s Player of the Season and Footballer of the Season categories he swept last year.

In the headline Premier Soccer League (PSL) Footballer of the Season category, Thabiso Kutumela of 12th-placed Maritzburg United‚ the Premiership’s current second-top scorer with 12 goals‚ and Zwane’s Downs teammate Peter Shalulile (11 league goals) were also nominated.

The award covers performances in all competitions and for national teams.

The nominees were announced by the PSL on Wednesday. The televised awards take place on the night of Sunday‚ June 6.

Zwane‚ who has scored nine league goals from midfield or wing‚ was nominated with the same pairing – Kutumela and Shalulile – for the Premiership Player’s Player of the Season award.

Premiership top scorer Bradley Grobler (14 goals) of SuperSport United was conspicuous by his absence in the Footballer of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season nominations.

Given that there are two Durban teams set for their highest positions by far in the Premiership era‚ Benni McCarthy of AmaZulu (currently in second place) and Mandla Ncikazi of third-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows were obvious nominees for the Coach of the Season award.

They will compete with the other easy nomination of champions-elect Sundowns’ duo of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena.

The Premiership’s Young Player of the Season award‚ for the up-and-comer who has caught the eye‚ is always much sought-after.

Maritzburg striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane (20)‚ who was called up by new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for next month’s home friendly against Uganda; TS Galaxy defender Kamogelo Mahlangu (19) and Baroka FC forward Evidence Makgopa (20) are the nominees.

For the league’s Midfielder of the Season‚ the Sundowns pair of Rivaldo Coetzee‚ whose excellent patrolling in defensive midfield made the Brazilians safe‚ and creative force Zwane are both nominated.

They face stiff competition from AmaZulu’s dynamic Makhehlene Makhaula.

Nominated for the top-flight’s Defender of the Season were Sundowns’ ever-dependable Mosa Lebusa‚ and two 26-year-olds who have impressed greatly in 2020-21 – Njabulo Ngcobo of Swallows FC and Tapelo Xoki of AmaZulu.

The competition for Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season will be stiff.

The two in-form glovemen from the Durban teams – Sifiso Mlungwana of Arrows and Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu – stand a good chance of ousting Sundowns’ Denis Onyango.

2019-20 PSL Awards Nominees

PSL Footballer of the Season:

Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)‚ Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season:

Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)‚ Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Coach of the Season:

Benni McCarthy (AmaZulu)‚ Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Mandla Ncikazi (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season:

Sifiso Mlungwana (Lamontville Golden Arrows)‚ Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu)‚ Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Defender of the Season:

Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Njabulo Ngcobo (Swallows FC)‚ Tapelo Xoki (AmaZulu)

DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season:

Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Makhehlene Makhaula (AmaZulu)‚ Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season:

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United)‚ Kamogelo Mahlangu (TS Galaxy)‚ Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

MTN8 Last Man Standing:

Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates)‚ Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Ben Motshwari (Orlando Pirates)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament:

Washington Arubi (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila)‚ Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila)‚ Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Season:

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Khanyisa Mayo (Richards Bay)‚ Maloisane Mokhele (Chippa United)

DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Tournament:

Boitumelo Radiopane (Orlando Pirates)‚ Lindokuhle Zungu (AmaZulu)‚ Siyanda Nyanga (Mamelodi Sundowns).

