Worst PSL finish beckons for Kaizer Chiefs as Leopards earn vital win

Last-placed Black Leopards clawed a vital three points in their relegation battle that could provide them a DStv Premiership lifeline, their 2-1 win on Wednesday greasing the tracks for Kaizer Chiefs’ continued slide towards their worst-ever finish.

Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt’s 900th professional match as a head coach passed inauspiciously as Leopards had all the fight at Thohoyandou Stadium. Amakhosi, seeking to improve on the 11th place they entered the game on, again were unimpressive playing in spurts. Chiefs' worst two league finishes were in ninth place.

The Soweto giants started brightly enough with Leonardo Castro’s 10th-minute strike putting them ahead. But again it proved a false start in a season that has followed that nature, right wing Tiklas Thulwa’s strikes in the 45th and 64th minutes handing maximum points to desperate Lidoda Duvha.

Leopards (22 points from 28 games) clawed to within three points of second-last Chippa United (25 from 28) with two games remaining to provide a spark of hope for co-coaches Morgan Shivambu and Mongezi Bobe’s men.

Hunt had Njabulo Blom suspended and Dumisani Zuma injured but that factor was not enough to explain another disjointed performance in the domestic annus horribilis for the 2020-21 Caf Champions League’s shock semifinalists.