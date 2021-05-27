Arrows keeper Mlungwana opens up about the disappointment of missing out of SA's trip to Dubai

Lamontville Golden Arrows goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana has opened up about the deflating disappointment he felt after he found out that he had been excluded from the provisional SA under-23 squad for Tokyo Olympic Games.

SA under-23 coach David Notoane raised eyebrows this week when he snubbed the DStv premiership goalkeeper of the season nominee and opted for Bloemfontein Celtic's Mondli Mpoto and Cape Town Spurs FC's Lincoln Vyver.

The South Africans will play against Brazil‚ Korea and Argentina in a camp that will be held in Dubai in preparation of the Olympics.

Mlungwana admitted he was gutted when he found out that he was not on the list of players travelling to Dubai.

"I think it's one of the challenges that I am supposed to face in life‚ as long as I can strengthen my football career. It's a once-off thing [being snubbed]‚" he said.