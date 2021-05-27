Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Percy Tau has advised SA players to move overseas at a young age and acquaint themselves with the challenges of the highly competitive leagues in Europe earlier in their careers.

Tau was signed in 2018 by then Brighton manager Chris Hughton at the age of 24 from Mamelodi Sundowns‚ but the Bafana Bafana star said he wished his move to Europe had come earlier in his career.

“It would have been great if I left the country at around 21 or 22 years old‚ maybe I could have played in all the leagues and established myself better‚” he said.

“In my opinion‚ go overseas earlier. There are players who get opportunities at the highest level aged 17 and others get those opportunities to play at major leagues or at major tournaments at the age of 21.

“At my age you are expected to deliver and it is very hard because you must score goals‚ provide assists‚ defend or keep clean sheets.”

Tau did not qualify to play in the English Premier League (EPL) when he arrived in England three years ago, as he had not played enough international matches for Bafana. He was loaned out to Royale Union Saint Gilloise in the Belgian third tier.

His stay in Belgium saw him also play for Club Brugge and RSC Anderlecht in the Jupiler Pro League before he was recalled by Brighton in January. But his move back to England has yielded very little action, as he only made three appearances in the league in the recently ended season.