Kaizer Chiefs suffered yet another humiliation against DStv Premiership relegation battlers on Wednesday with their 2-1 defeat to Black Leopards‚ and coach Gavin Hunt also sounded notably defeated in his post-match appraisal of the game.

Chiefs spurned a 1-0 lead from Leonardo Castro’s 10th-minute strike and it was desperate‚ last-placed Leopards who fought hardest to come back with goals by winger Tiklas Thutlwa in the 44th and 64th at Thohoyandou Stadium.

Amakhosi played in patches and were unconvincing. And yet‚ Chiefs‚ like Leopards‚ do also have much to play for.

They came into the game in 11th place and seeking to earn points in their final three matches to strive for a top eight place‚ and to avoid matching or ending lower than their two worst league finishes of ninth.

Hunt struggled to explain a third defeat against relegation battlers in the last five weeks – in late April and early May they lost to two teams occupying 15th place at the time in the space of a week‚ 1-0 against Chippa United and 2-1 against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.