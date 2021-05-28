AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy believes three points from their two remaining matches in their remarkable DStv Premiership campaign will be enough to see them finish second behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

McCarthy’s team suffered a 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in an emotionally-charged match at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

Afterwards McCarthy criticised the match officials‚ led by referee Siyabulela Qunta‚ for their handling of the tie‚ saying “we were outplayed by the referees”.

“But I can’t fault my team for commitment and effort. Orlando Pirates didn’t play as good as to take all three points. But in football it happens sometimes.

“We live to lick our wounds‚ but now we need to pick ourselves up.”

Gabadinho Mhango’s exquisite free-kick provided the Buccaneers’ 76th-minute winner. Despite the loss in the match that ended with McCarthy’s heated exchange with Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer‚ Usuthu’s coach insisted his team’s chances to qualify for next season’s Caf Champions League remain very much on course.