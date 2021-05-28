Mngqithi: Champions Sundowns have set their set sights on 69 points

Mamelodi Sundowns will not be taking their foot off the gas in their remaining three matches in the DStv Premiership campaign.

The Brazilians were crowned league champions on Wednesday to become the first team since the advent of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in 1996 to win the league title in four successive seasons.

They wrapped up the championship‚ their 11th since 1996‚ in domineering style, as they still have three matches to play against Swallows FC on Saturday and Bloemfontein Celtic and Cape Town City next week.

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi said their remaining games give them an opportunity to push for 69 points.

“We would have loved to go beyond the 71 points that we got in one of the championships but now we can only get as far as 69 points and that’s what we are pushing for‚” said Mngqithi.

“The plan is still to try to win the remaining matches because as a team we always want to create our own benchmarks.”