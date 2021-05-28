Sekhukhune United have filed an urgent application at the Johannesburg High Court that the arbitration award that saw them become the GladAfrica Championship champions be deemed final and binding.

The GladAfrica (National First Division‚ or NFD) campaign ended last weekend but the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is yet to crown the second tier’s champions as a result of an outstanding disciplinary decision over points awarded by an arbitration to Sekhukhune.

This saw the Tembisa team end higher than Durban side Royal AM on the final log. However‚ this log has still not been updated by the PSL.

To muddy the waters‚ the PSL this week confirmed they would support Polokwane City’s application in the Johannesburg High Court to review and set aside a Safa arbitration decision that awarded Sekhukhune three points.

“We decided to launch urgent papers on Thursday evening for the matter to be heard next week Thursday (June 3)‚” said Sekhukhune United’s instructing attorney Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse on Friday.