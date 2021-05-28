Josef Zinnbauer hailed a big win against AmaZulu on Thursday night as bringing his team closer to the “places we want” in the DStv Premiership.

The one place fourth-positioned Bucs really covet‚ though‚ which the coach did not mention directly in the wake of a 1-0 victory toughed out at Orlando Stadium‚ and Mamelodi Sundowns wrapping up a fourth-straight title this week‚ is Usuthu’s current second spot.

Gabadinho Mhango’s excellent 76th-minute free kick earned Pirates a result that brought them back into the equation for the Caf Champions League-qualifying runners-up spot. Zinnbauer’s team inflicted a second defeat in succession for Benni McCarthy’s high-flying AmaZulu‚ who previously were unbeaten in 16 matches.

The Durban side’s speed wobble with two games and six points left to play for‚ and the Bucanneers coming to within four points with three games and nine points to play for‚ has opened up the race for second place.