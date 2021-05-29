Swallows FC denied DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns victory for the second time this season‚ the Dube Birds recording their 19th league draw‚ 0-0 at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

The two teams played a 1-1 draw earlier in the season and the latest outcome was mainly due to Swallows‚ who kept their home unbeaten run intact‚ restricting the champions to just one shot on target for the entire 90 minutes.

Sundowns showed no sign of slowing despite collecting enough points (60) to bag their fourth successive league title and 11th overall in the Premier Soccer League era with their 3-1 victory over their neighbours SuperSport United on Wednesday.

Sundowns’ technical team made six changes to the XI that beat SuperSport‚ but the big one was in goals where the forgotten Reyaad Pieterse came in for injured Denis Onyango. Khuliso Mudau and Mothobi Mvala also got rare starts in a line-up that that also saw the return of red-hot striker Peter Shalulile.