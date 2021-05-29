Soccer

It’s not me vs Guardiola, insists Chelsea’s Tuchel

29 May 2021 - 14:21 By Reuters
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel during a training session ahead of the Uefa Champions League final against Manchester City at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal on May 28, 2021.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel during a training session ahead of the Uefa Champions League final against Manchester City at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal on May 28, 2021.
Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Two of the finest tacticians of the modern game will go head to head in the Champions League final on Saturday but Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said it was wrong to view the match as a clash between himself and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Tuchel is seeking his first Champions League title, after losing out to Bayern Munich with Paris Saint Germain in last season’s final, while Guardiola is looking to add to the two titles he won as coach of Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.

“I will never suggest that it’s me against Pep, We don’t have a match of tennis tomorrow. Pep will prepare his team and I will prepare mine in the best way possible,” Tuchel told a pre-match news conference on Friday.

Chelsea have beaten City twice since Tuchel took charge of the London club in January, winning in the FA Cup semifinal and then in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium.

But Tuchel is under no illusions about the size of the task facing his team against the Premier League champions in Porto.

“We have had two experiences in two different competitions against City. Two different matches with two different line-ups. We have the experience of how brave and courageous we need to play in certain areas of the game,” he said.

“It’s always tough to play against City, Bayern or Barcelona when Pep is on the sideline. He creates huge belief and success and has a huge winning mentality,” Tuchel said of Guardiola who was in charge at Bayern before joining City in 2016.

“Maybe in the moment they (City) are the strongest team in Europe, in the world, and they have built a huge gap between us in the league but we closed the gap for 90 minutes at Wembley and closed the gap again in Manchester,” he said.

Tuchel added that he had no injury problems heading into the game with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfielder N’Golo Kante training with the squad.

“The team news is the best news ever, we have a full squad,” he said. “We have no injuries and I hope it stays like that until after we finish today’s training session.”

READ MORE

Global talent will decide 'all-English' Champions League final

After a season in which Europe's traditional powerhouses stumbled, Saturday's Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea is a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Guardiola a true believer in 'false nine' ahead of final

It is a term that once puzzled pundits and upset traditionalists but Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the 'false nine' brings out the best ...
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. REVEALED | Stuart Baxter set to replace Hunt at Kaizer Chiefs with Ntseki as ... Soccer
  2. 'Loving you has been the easiest thing': Benni McCarthy's sweet love note to ... Soccer
  3. Mngqithi at a loss for words as Komphela wins maiden championship medal with ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs fire Gavin Hunt Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates respond to Gavin Hunt link: ‘It’s just mischief-making’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...