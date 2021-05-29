REVEALED | Stuart Baxter set to replace Hunt at Kaizer Chiefs with Ntseki as his assistant

Former national soccer team coach Stuart Baxter is set to make a dramatic return to Kaizer Chiefs in the coming days to replace fired head coach Gavin Hunt, with another former Bafana Bafana boss, Molefi Ntseki, as his assistant.

On Friday evening, Chiefs announced on their official Twitter account that Hunt was “released from his contract” at the battling, 11th-placed Soweto giants, with two matches left to play in the DStv Premiership.

Insiders have told TimesLIVE talks were already at an advanced stage for Baxter, an Englishman of Scottish heritage who has twice coached Bafana, to return to Naturena. They said he had asked that the club secure Ntseki as his assistant.

Baxter and Ntseki are expected to be appointed long before Chiefs play against Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in the semifinals of the Caf Champions League next month. The two legs will be played on June 18 or 19, and June 25 or 26.

Ntseki was Baxter’s assistant in the well-travelled coach’s second stint as Bafana head coach from 2017 to 2019. He then succeeded Baxter to coach the national team until his dismissal on March 31 this year.

The two apparently had a good working relationship at the national team and Baxter respects Ntseki’s abilities as an assistant coach and scout and his work with youth structures.

“Baxter worked closely with Ntseki at Bafana, and he [Baxter] rates him very highly. There have been exploratory discussions, and if Baxter signs on the dotted line with Chiefs, then Molefi is more than likely to be his assistant coach at Naturena,” said a source close to the developments.

Ntseki was sacked as Bafana coach after the senior national team failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon next year.