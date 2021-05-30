Soccer

Manchester City's Sterling, Walker receive racist abuse after defeat

30 May 2021 - 10:05 By Reuters
Raheem Sterling was subjected to racial abuse after the defeat by Chelsea.
Raheem Sterling was subjected to racial abuse after the defeat by Chelsea.
Image: SUSANA VERA

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and defender Kyle Walker have been racially abused on Instagram following the team's 1-0 defeat by Chelsea in Saturday's Uefa Champions League final, Sky Sports has reported.

The report said the pair were sent monkey emojis on their Instagram pages after the game.

Sterling was also targeted following City's semi-final win over Paris St Germain, shortly after English soccer's social media boycott campaign came to an end earlier this month.

Reuters has contacted Facebook, which owns Instagram, seeking comment.

Several players at Premier League clubs have been targeted in the past few months, including United's Anthony Martial, Liverpool's Trent-Alexander Arnold and Sadio Mane and Chelsea's Reece James.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said that he had been subjected to "at least 70 racial slurs" on social media after Wednesday's defeat by Villarreal in the Uefa Europa League final.

In February, English football bodies sent an open letter to Facebook and Twitter, urging blocking and swift takedowns of offensive posts, as well as an improved verification process for users.

Instagram has announced new measures and Twitter vowed to continue its efforts after taking action on over 700 cases of abuse related to soccer in Britain in 2019.

Britain said this month a planned new law would see social media firms fined up to 10% of turnover or 18 million pounds ($25.56 million) if they failed to stamp out online abuse, while senior managers could also face criminal action.

MORE:

Mngqithi: Champions Sundowns have set their set sights on 69 points

Mamelodi Sundowns will not be taking their foot off the gas in their remaining three matches in the DStv Premiership campaign.
Sport
2 days ago

Guardiola a true believer in 'false nine' ahead of final

It is a term that once puzzled pundits and upset traditionalists but Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the 'false nine' brings out the best ...
Sport
1 day ago

REVEALED | Stuart Baxter set to replace Hunt at Kaizer Chiefs with Ntseki as his assistant

Former national soccer team coach Stuart Baxter is set to make a dramatic return to Kaizer Chiefs in the coming days to replace fired head coach ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sekhukhune apply to court for PSL to declare them NFD champions

Sekhukhune United have filed an urgent application at the Johannesburg high court for the arbitration award that saw them become the GladAfrica ...
Sport
1 day ago

Draw kings Swallows deny mixed-strength Sundowns victory

Swallows FC denied DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns victory for the second time this season‚ the Dube Birds recording their 19th league ...
Sport
16 hours ago

'What is this? A joke?': Benni McCarthy has the streets in meltdown mode over Pirates outburst

The AmaZulu coach implied that ref Siyabulela Qunta was easy on Pirates because coach Josef Zinnbauer's job "is hanging by a thread".
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates respond to Gavin Hunt link: ‘It’s just mischief-making’ Soccer
  2. REVEALED | Stuart Baxter set to replace Hunt at Kaizer Chiefs with Ntseki as ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs fire Gavin Hunt Soccer
  4. 'What is this? A joke?': Benni McCarthy has the streets in meltdown mode over ... Soccer
  5. Mngqithi at a loss for words as Komphela wins maiden championship medal with ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...