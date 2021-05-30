Soccer

Thiago Silva hopes former boss Lampard happy with Chelsea success

30 May 2021 - 10:52 By Reuters
Chelsea's Thiago Silva was signed by former manager Frank Lampard.
Image: MICHAEL STEELE

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva said he hoped the club's former manager Frank Lampard would be happy with the team after they beat Manchester City 1-0 in Saturday's all-English Uefa Champions League final.

Chelsea began the season well under Lampard as they topped their Champions League group, but the club great was dismissed in January after a poor run of form and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Transformed under the new manager, the London side went on to win their second Champions League crown.

But Silva, who was signed by Lampard from Paris St Germain, said the former boss could be proud of his contribution to their success.

"Without Lampard, I would not be here," Silva told French broadcaster RMC Sport.

"I'm very happy, and I hope he will be too."

Silva, who was replaced by Andreas Christensen after getting injured in the first half, reflected on the win after falling at the final hurdle with Paris St Germain last season.

"This is the most important moment in my career. I'm truly very happy. We didn't manage it with Paris St Germain but today I'm happy. I hope Paris St Germain do it too," Silva said.

"Each time Paris St Germain were knocked out, it was made out to be my fault. It's a shame. I did everything I could for the team."

Kai Havertz, another of Lampard's signings, said he was delighted to have scored the winning goal to secure his first major trophy.

"I've waited 15 years for this moment and now it's here," Havertz told BT Sport.

Fellow midfielder Mason Mount, twice an FA Cup runner-up with Chelsea, said he had achieved a lifelong dream to win a title with his boyhood club.

"To go all the way in the Champions League, we played some tough teams.

"At this moment, we're the best team in the world. You can't take that away from us," Mount said. 

