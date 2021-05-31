Mbalula on Kaizer Chiefs axing Gavin Hunt: 'He's a good coach, whatever happened
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula believes Gavin Hunt is a good coach, despite him being sacked by Kaizer Chiefs.
Hunt’s contract with the club was terminated with immediate effect on Friday.
“Kaizer Chiefs have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect. Hunt joined Amakhosi in September 2020 ahead of the 2020/21 season,” read a statement.
“During this time, he was in charge of 44 official matches (12W, 17D, 15L) in all competitions.
“In the interim, assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. The club will make further announcements in due course.”
Reacting to the news, Mbalula wished the fired coach all the best. He said it was the club's right to hire and fire and that fans should respect that.
“Gavin Hunt is a good coach, whatever happened between him and Kaizer Chiefs. He has proven himself over and over again with different clubs. We respect Kaizer Chiefs' right to hire and fire,” said Mbalula.
Gavin Hunt is a good coach whatever happened between him and kaizer chiefs. He has proven himself over and over again with different clubs. We respect kaizer chiefs right to hire and fire . All the best to Gavin .— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 28, 2021
While Hunt's next move is yet to be revealed, Orlando Pirates' administrative officer Floyd Mbele poured cold water on speculation that Hunt would be joining the team.
TimesLIVE reported that Mbele called the speculation “just mischief-making”.
“The trouble is, I’m hearing this for the first time. I don’t know anything about that,” Mbele said.
“I don’t pay too much credence to social media. Half the people there don’t know what they are talking about, that’s one.
“Two is that something you must always have at the back of your mind is that it’s not often that a Pirates coach is announced by anybody except the club. That is why I’m saying that once you start putting names, then you must know it’s not true. Our coaches are never leaked.”
On social media, some felt that Chiefs had made the wrong decision by letting Hunt go, while others said it was the right thing to do.
Here's a snapshot of some of the reactions:
He didn't fail kodwa mfowethu, he was given old tools to perform 🧝♂️— Xolani (@xgalada) May 28, 2021
CAF is GONE!!!!@KaizerChiefs Just made a bad decision. The problem is within the players 😭— SIYA MASH🕊️ (@Mashiinini) May 28, 2021
For once I agree with you. @KaizerChiefs needed to fire the General manager. How many coaches is Kaizer Motaung prepared to fire before he realizes the problem lies with @bobbymotaung_kc ? Hhay Suka!!!🤔🤔🤔🙆♂️🙆♂️🙆♂️🙊🙊🙊 pic.twitter.com/RFgibiH00o— VUSI MSAWAWA (@Vusi0071) May 28, 2021
It is only safe to say we can just dream about the glory days of winning silverware. How sad to see such a huge brand being turned into a mockery by those whom we thought have our best interest at heart as supporters I know it’s not even a drop in the ocean.— mthunzi the legal drug dealer 💊💊💉 (@hlelo_myson) May 28, 2021
Wrong decision. Should have given him one more season by allowing him to sign players of his choice. He inherited a depleted squad low on morale after loosing the 19/20 league on the last day.— Willy Mertens (@WLM1621) May 28, 2021