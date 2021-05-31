Mbalula on Kaizer Chiefs axing Gavin Hunt: 'He's a good coach, whatever happened

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula believes Gavin Hunt is a good coach, despite him being sacked by Kaizer Chiefs.

Hunt’s contract with the club was terminated with immediate effect on Friday.

“Kaizer Chiefs have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect. Hunt joined Amakhosi in September 2020 ahead of the 2020/21 season,” read a statement.

“During this time, he was in charge of 44 official matches (12W, 17D, 15L) in all competitions.

“In the interim, assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. The club will make further announcements in due course.”

Reacting to the news, Mbalula wished the fired coach all the best. He said it was the club's right to hire and fire and that fans should respect that.

“Gavin Hunt is a good coach, whatever happened between him and Kaizer Chiefs. He has proven himself over and over again with different clubs. We respect Kaizer Chiefs' right to hire and fire,” said Mbalula.