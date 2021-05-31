Soccer

Mbalula on Kaizer Chiefs axing Gavin Hunt: 'He's a good coach, whatever happened

31 May 2021 - 11:53
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has weighed in on Amakhosi firing coach Gavin Hunt. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula believes Gavin Hunt is a good coach, despite him being sacked by Kaizer Chiefs.

Hunt’s contract with the club was terminated with immediate effect on Friday.

“Kaizer Chiefs have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect. Hunt joined Amakhosi in September 2020 ahead of the 2020/21 season,” read a statement.

“During this time, he was in charge of 44 official matches (12W, 17D, 15L) in all competitions.

“In the interim, assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. The club will make further announcements in due course.”

Reacting to the news, Mbalula wished the fired coach all the best. He said it was the club's right to hire and fire and that fans should respect that.

“Gavin Hunt is a good coach, whatever happened between him and Kaizer Chiefs. He has proven himself over and over again with different clubs. We respect Kaizer Chiefs' right to hire and fire,” said Mbalula.

While Hunt's next move is yet to be revealed, Orlando Pirates' administrative officer Floyd Mbele poured cold water on speculation that Hunt would be joining the team.

TimesLIVE reported that Mbele called the speculation “just mischief-making”.

“The trouble is, I’m hearing this for the first time. I don’t know anything about that,” Mbele said.

“I don’t pay too much credence to social media. Half the people there don’t know what they are talking about, that’s one.

“Two is that something you must always have at the back of your mind is that it’s not often that a Pirates coach is announced by anybody except the club. That is why I’m saying that once you start putting names, then you must know it’s not true. Our coaches are never leaked.”

On social media, some felt that Chiefs had made the wrong decision by letting Hunt go, while others said it was the right thing to do.

Here's a snapshot of some of the reactions:

