Soccer

Chiefs’ caretaker-coaches Zwane and Sheppard make five changes in maiden match at the helm

02 June 2021 - 16:26 By Marc Strydom
Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard have been appointed as Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches to oversee the last remaining two league matches.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ caretaker-coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard have made five changes in personnel and a few apparent positional tweaks too to the first starting XI named since the departure of head coach Gavin Hunt.

Chiefs meet Lamontville Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening (kickoff 5pm) in their second-last game of the 2020-21 DStv Premiership‚ and first with Hunt as coach. The four-time league winner was fired on Friday following a run of just two wins in 16 league matches.

Zwane and Sheppard made one enforced change to their back four from Chiefs’ 2-1 defeat to Black Leopards in Thohoyandou a week ago‚ in an apparent 4-4-2 formation.

Bruce Bvuma remains at goalkeeper‚ with Daniel Akpeyi on the bench. In the four-man defence Reeve Frosler replaces injured Siyabonga Ngezana at right-back‚ with left-back Philani Zulu and centrebacks Daniel Cardoso and Erick Mathoho retained.

The most changes come in a revamped midfield. Willard Katsande comes back into defensive midfield in place of Darrel Matsheke‚ with Kearyn Baccus beside him.

There is no place for Nkosingiphile Ngcobo‚ who was one of two central midfielders against Leopards‚ and Bernard Parker has apparently moved out to the left‚ where Lazarous Kambole has been dropped. Lebogang Manyama comes in for Happy Mashiane on the right.

Samir Nurkovic comes in up-front‚ where Leonardo Castro is retained.

The system might also be a 4-3-3‚ in which case it would line up as: Bvuma; Frosler‚ Mathoho‚ Cardoso‚ Zulu; Katsande‚ Baccus‚ Parker; Manyama‚ Nurkovic‚ Castro.

Kaizer Chiefs starting XI v Golden Arrows:

Starting XI (possible 4-4-2): Bruce Bvuma; Reeve Frosler‚ Erick Mathoho‚ Daniel Cardoso‚ Philani Zulu; Lebogang Manyama‚ Willard Katsande‚ Kearyn Baccus‚ Bernard Parker (capt.); Samir Nurkovic‚ Leonardo Castro

Substitutes: Daniel Akpeyi‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Anthony Akumu‚ Lazarous Kambole‚ Njabulo Blom‚ Yagan Sasman‚ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo‚ Happy Mashiane‚ Sabelo Radebe

