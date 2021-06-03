Soccer

'After action, comes satisfaction' - Pitso Mosimane shakes the TL with Super Cup flex

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
03 June 2021 - 12:00
Pitso Mosimane's post with the Caf Super Cup had the TL in a mess.
Pitso Mosimane's post with the Caf Super Cup had the TL in a mess.
Image: Twitter/ Pitso Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane had the streets in stitches this week after he posted a next level flex of himself with his latest trophy.

Mosimane's Al Ahly secured the CAF Super Cup last week after a 2-0 win over RSB Berkane of Morocco.

It was a record-extending seventh Super Cup success for Al Ahly, who are the most successful team on the continent with nine African Champions League titles.

The coach was hailed by many, including SA president Cyril Ramaphosa, for the victory and took to social media on Wednesday to flex a little.

After action, comes satisfaction,” he captioned a snap of him next to the trophy, with his eyes closed and a smile on his face.

As expected, the post drew thousands of reactions, with some saying he was throwing serious shade at his rivals.

Others said he shouldn't rest, but focus on the next trophy.

One hilarious user pleaded with him to come back to SA to “coach King Monada” in his upcoming boxing match against Big Zulu.

