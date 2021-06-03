'After action, comes satisfaction' - Pitso Mosimane shakes the TL with Super Cup flex
Pitso Mosimane had the streets in stitches this week after he posted a next level flex of himself with his latest trophy.
Mosimane's Al Ahly secured the CAF Super Cup last week after a 2-0 win over RSB Berkane of Morocco.
It was a record-extending seventh Super Cup success for Al Ahly, who are the most successful team on the continent with nine African Champions League titles.
The coach was hailed by many, including SA president Cyril Ramaphosa, for the victory and took to social media on Wednesday to flex a little.
“After action, comes satisfaction,” he captioned a snap of him next to the trophy, with his eyes closed and a smile on his face.
After action, comes satisfaction☺️ pic.twitter.com/8wXMpEuGHJ— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 2, 2021
As expected, the post drew thousands of reactions, with some saying he was throwing serious shade at his rivals.
Others said he shouldn't rest, but focus on the next trophy.
One hilarious user pleaded with him to come back to SA to “coach King Monada” in his upcoming boxing match against Big Zulu.
That run,I thought he was gonna pull The Edge sphere move pic.twitter.com/lu6qSJ5dBl— Avtomat Kalashnikova 47 (@stanford42) June 2, 2021
Super cup,that was a long time ago!!— Waleed Tokali (@WaleedTokali) June 2, 2021
Time to work hard for new challenges ..
The word"enough" doesnt exist here..
Think now those former players and coaches, who disrespected you saying Al Ahly can be coached by anyone and win have their tails behind their legs.— KZNtlopo (@KhabeleN) June 2, 2021
Halala!!!!! Nisebenzile 🥳!!! pic.twitter.com/vNWlOXRI5r— daughter of the soil, Nkabanhle! 💞💕 (@LondieToya) June 3, 2021
I don’t know if I make sense but African trophies are just like high school trophies they’re so ugly man ,honestly we need new trophies, nonetheless congratulations Sir Pitso we will meet caf final. pic.twitter.com/cj5QqvFOEK— @meco_sa (@mecoray) June 2, 2021