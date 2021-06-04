Soccer

‘Fake news! The club is not for sale’: Kaizer Chiefs dismisses R512m ‘deal’ with Saudi Arabia 'oil giant'

04 June 2021 - 11:27
Kaizer Chiefs refuted rumours that the club is being sold to new owners. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs has dismissed rumours making the rounds on social media about the club being sold to new owners for R512m.

The Soweto giants issued a statement on Thursday night after a fake poster circulated on social media platforms claiming the club is being sold to an unidentified “oil giant” from Saudi Arabia. 

It cited financial difficulties and claimed big sponsors were pulling out of the club, triggering the exit of former coach Gavin Hunt.

On Thursday evening, the club said this was not true.

The club said it was inundated with calls from fans who bought into the fake report.

Kaizer Chiefs announced the sacking of Hunt last week and said assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 

Another major change for the club was hiring sacked Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki as head of technical and the youth development academy. He is on a three-year contract with the option to renew for two more years. 

An optimistic Ntseki told TimesLIVE he is happy about the opportunity and is confident he will do well for the team.

“I am very happy to be part of the Motaungs because I am on top of the mountain.

“I think being on top of the mountain means I can see the whole world and the opportunity that has been given to me by the Motaungs. To all the Motaungs, wherever they are‚ I am here to represent the Motaungs as part of the Motaung wa Ramokhele. Let us take the team forward and to the next level,” he said. 

Arthur Zwane reveals details of the ambush Kaizer Chiefs laid for Golden Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs aimed to tire out Lamontville Golden Arrows and then exploit the spaces that a confident and attacking opposition would leave behind ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Defeat to Kaizer Chiefs continues to haunt Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi weeks after the match

It happened more than a month ago but Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is still not over the pain of losing a match to Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
21 hours ago

Blistering Manyama hat trick sees Kaizer Chiefs right back in top 8 contention

Lebogang Manyama smacked a stunning hat-trick as Kaizer Chiefs displayed fight that had been sorely lacking in the 2020-21 DStv Premiership edging ...
Sport
1 day ago
