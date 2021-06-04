Golden Arrows eye third place, but need Orlando Pirates to slip up

Given the season they have enjoyed under Mandla Ncikazi, fourth place in the 2020-21 DStv Premiership might come as a disappointment to Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Abafana Bes’thende, though, are relying on Orlando Pirates slipping up on Saturday’s final day of the campaign, where Arrows need a win and nothing less at home to Stellenbosch FC at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium to be in contention to finish third.

Pirates (49 points, +11 goal difference) can wrap up third place and a return to the Caf Confederation Cup – where they exited in the quarterfinals this season – with a draw against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Orlando Stadium.

If Bucs lose, and Arrows (46 points, +12 difference) win, the Durban team will end third. Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu have already wrapped up first and second place.

Even if Pirates win, Ncikazi’s men will aim for a win to at least secure fourth, and their highest-ever PSL placing – Arrows previously finished a highest of fifth twice. Missing out on that accomplishment would seem an injustice for a team who have played strong, sophisticated football in 2020-21.

Lose, and Arrows will open the opportunity for SuperSport United (44 points, +6) to move into fourth if the Pretoria team beat 15th-placed playoff candidates Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Arrows played their brand of football, compact in defence, quick and skilful in attack, that has brought them into the PSL top four, in their 3-2 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday. They just met a team on the rebound after their break-up with head coach Gavin Hunt.