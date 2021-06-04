Soccer

Notoane names SA U-23 squad for Olympic warm-up tour to Egypt

04 June 2021 - 16:37 By Sports Reporter
SA Under-23 coach David Notoane has named his squad for two friendly matches against Egypt in Cairo.
SA under-23 coach David Notoane has named his 25-man squad for a two-match series against Egypt U-23 in Cairo.

The friendly matches, on June 10 and 13, serve as part of the SA men’s Olympic team’s preparations for the Tokyo Games which start next month.

The Egypt tour was arranged after the cancellation due to Covid-19 of a tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“We are disappointed with the cancellation of the UAE tournament because it was an exciting prospect but I am happy we got to secure two games against our north African brothers, Egypt,” Notoane said.

“We made some changes to the squad that was going to the UAE because with the Premier Soccer League only completing on Saturday, we will have all the selected players available.”

Notoane is expected to announce his final squad for the Tokyo Olympics later this month. SA kick off Group A against hosts Japan on July 22, meet France on July 25 and face Mexico on July 28.

SA U-23 squad:

Goalkeepers: Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtic FC), Lincoln Vyver (Cape Town Spurs), Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows)

Defenders: Tercious Malepe (FC Minaj, Ukraine), Katlego Mohamme (University of Pretoria FC), Thendo Mukumela (Cape Town Spurs), Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United), Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates), Keanu Cupido (Cape Town City), Kamogelo Mahlangu (TS Galaxy), Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs)

Midfielders: Luke Le Roux (Varbergs BoIS FC, Sweden), Thabo Cele (Cova da Piedade, Portugal), Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC), Athenkosi Dlala (University of Pretoria), Grant Margeman (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kobamelo Kodisang (Sporting Braga, Portugal), Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), Rowan Human (Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam, Israel), Kamohelo Mahlatsi (Swallows FC)

Fowards: Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City), Luther Singh (Pacos de Ferreira, Portugal), Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lyle Foster (Vitoria Guimares, Portugal), Liam Jordan (Helsingborg, Denmark)

