Tembo warns relegation-threatened Chippa: No favours from SuperSport

Playoff-threatened Chippa United must not expect any favours from SuperSport United in their DStv Premiership clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday, Matsatsantsa coach Kaitano Tembo has warned.

Chippa approach the last round of league matches sitting second from bottom and in serious danger of being dragged into the dreaded promotion and relegation playoffs.

The Chilli Boys are in a difficult position because their fate of escaping the playoffs is not in their hands as even victory may not be enough if third-from-bottom Stellenbosch FC win their match against Golden Arrows.

SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo said his side are travelling to Gqeberha with the single mission of winning all three points on offer to ensure they finish the season in fourth place.

“The fact that Chippa are fighting to avoid the playoffs has got nothing to do with us,” Tembo said.

“We also have our own problems because we have been struggling to get the desired results in the second round. Now we want to finish on a high and this game gives us the opportunity to do that.”

Tembo said finishing in fourth place remained a high priority as it would be an improvement from last season, where SuperSport finished fifth.

“We approach our matches the same way and this Chippa game is no different because it’s important for us. We want to finish higher on the log, probably better than last season where we finished fifth, and this game gives us that opportunity,” the United coach said.

“We have different ambitions. They want to avoid the playoffs and we want to finish a little bit higher on the log. It’s not going to be an easy game because games against them have always been tough, especially when we are playing in PE.

“Our attitude is going to be the same and what is going to make us win this game is performance. We must go there with the right frame of mind and give them the respect they deserve because there are no easy games in the PSL.”

Chippa coach Lehlohonolo Seema said his side have to win at all costs to guarantee their top-flight survival.