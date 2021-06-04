'Thank you for all you sacrificed, your hard work, trust & loyalty': Benni McCarthy praises AmaZulu
AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has thanked his team for making history and securing a Caf Champions League spot.
The club beat Swallows FC 1-0 on Wednesday night to secure second place in the league, after champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Taking to Instagram, McCarthy thanked the team for their hard work over the course of the season.
“So grateful for my amazing technical team and players. Thank you for all you sacrificed your hard work, trust and loyalty. Second place. Well done, boys,” wrote the coach.
Speaking after the victory on Wednesday, McCarthy said the win wasn't just about him and the players, but also the technical staff.
“I'm proud of the technical staff, the guys that work with me, and I'm proud of everyone who is associated with the club. We all deserve this and it’s not just me and the players and the team, everyone has been amazing,” he said.
He also took a swipe at critics who said he was overrated, having the last laugh.
“When I joined the president said he wanted a top-four finish. People said he was crazy. When I joined people said I was overrated, I was fired from Cape Town City and that I was going to fail, and that I’m not a good coach. So, I wonder now who’s the one laughing?” said McCarthy.
Post Match | Reaction from coach @bennimccarthy17 #AmaZuluFC 1️⃣:0️⃣ Moroka Swallows FC#HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/xtrrPRX4Nu— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) June 2, 2021