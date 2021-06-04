'Thank you for all you sacrificed, your hard work, trust & loyalty': Benni McCarthy praises AmaZulu

Speaking after the victory on Wednesday, McCarthy said the win wasn't just about him and the players, but also the technical staff.

“I'm proud of the technical staff, the guys that work with me, and I'm proud of everyone who is associated with the club. We all deserve this and it’s not just me and the players and the team, everyone has been amazing,” he said.

He also took a swipe at critics who said he was overrated, having the last laugh.

“When I joined the president said he wanted a top-four finish. People said he was crazy. When I joined people said I was overrated, I was fired from Cape Town City and that I was going to fail, and that I’m not a good coach. So, I wonder now who’s the one laughing?” said McCarthy.