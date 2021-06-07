Soccer

Covid-19 hits Bafana Bafana camp: Percy Tau and Sipho Mbule out of SA's match against Uganda

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
07 June 2021 - 11:43
Percy Tau is one of the players ruled out of the match against Uganda due to Covid-19.
Percy Tau is one of the players ruled out of the match against Uganda due to Covid-19.
Image: Twitter/Percy Tau

Bafana Bafana were dealt a huge blow before their international friendly match against Uganda in Soweto on Thursday after the talismanic Percy Tau and midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule were ruled out of the match due to Covid-19.

Bafana take on the Cranes at Orlando Stadium at 6pm on Thursday as the national team embarks on a new era under Belgian coach Hugo Broos, who was appointed last month to replace Molefi Ntseki after SA's failure to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Broos is in his home country in Belgium for Covid-19 vaccination and will sit out Bafana's first assignment under his regime as coach.

Assistant coaches Cedomir Janevski and Helman Mkhalele briefed the media in Sandton on Monday ahead of the friendly match.

“The players who are out due to Covid-19 are Percy Tau, Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule who came into contact with a positive case,” the South African Football Association's head of communications Dominic Chimhavi confirmed.

Mkhalele said they are expecting a tough challenge from the Ugandans who will be eager not only to get one over Bafana but whose players will leave everything on the pitch to impress local scouts and hope to eventually secure contracts in the Premier Soccer League.

“We're expecting a really tough challenge from the Ugandans.

“Not that I'm underestimating them, but for [Uganda] to beat Bafana would be a big deal for them,” said assistant coach Mkhalele.

“Their players would want to be seen and impress knowing that the PSL is one of the big leagues in Africa and they can secure contracts here.”

READ MORE

Pitso Mosimane: Safa ‘made me a six-year offer worth a very high sum’

Pitso Mosimane has told Al Ahly’s cable television station that the SA Football Association (Safa) made him a “big offer” to coach Bafana Bafana.
Sport
2 days ago

Hugo Broos drops Bafana Bafana skipper

Hugo Broos has dropped Bafana Bafana defender and skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo from his first squad that will face Uganda in an international friendly ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Helman Mkhalele is assistant coach to new Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos

Safa has revealed Helman Mkhalele as the sa assistant coach to new Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane: Safa ‘made me a six-year offer worth a very high sum’ Soccer
  2. Why Dan Malesela wishes Chiefs, Pirates or Sundowns would give him a chance Soccer
  3. Shalulile walks away with almost half a million rand after emerging as big ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs rescue eighth place beating Galaxy, Chippa in the playoffs Soccer
  5. Chiefs could have a say on whether AmaZulu play in the Caf Champions League or ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...