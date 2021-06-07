Soccer

‘I am found lost for words’: Pitso Mosimane heartbroken by Thulani Thuswa’s death

07 June 2021
Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has been left 'heartbroken' following the death of his former colleague Thulani Thuswa.
Image: Pitso Mosimane/Twitter

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has been left heartbroken following the death of his former colleague Thulani Thuswa.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson died on Sunday in a car accident.

The accident took place between Marlboro and Grayston drives in Sandton.

It is believed Thuswa, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz, lost control of the car before it collided with barricades and crashed down an embankment.

His family released a statement on social media in which they expressed their sadness and asked for privacy as they mourn his death.

“We know many people were touched by the kind of person Thulani was and have expressed their hurt and shock. We respectfully ask for time as a family to privately mourn our beloved Thulani.”

Devastated by Thuswa’s death, Mosimane said he was lost for words.

“Rest in peace my brother. I am found lost for words. Gone too soon,” he wrote on Twitter.

The two men were close, sharing many special moments at Sundowns before Thuswa left to start his own public relations‚ sponsorship and talent management agency, Tyler Masons Management, in 2019.

Sundowns expressed condolences to Thuswa’s family and friends.

“We pray the Almighty God comforts and strengthens his family, friends, everyone associated with his company Tyler Masons and the country at large. May his soul rest in peace,” said the club.

TV personality Andile Ncube, musician Donald and Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United also expressed condolences.

Here is what they had to say:

