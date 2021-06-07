‘I am found lost for words’: Pitso Mosimane heartbroken by Thulani Thuswa’s death
Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has been left heartbroken following the death of his former colleague Thulani Thuswa.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson died on Sunday in a car accident.
The accident took place between Marlboro and Grayston drives in Sandton.
It is believed Thuswa, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz, lost control of the car before it collided with barricades and crashed down an embankment.
His family released a statement on social media in which they expressed their sadness and asked for privacy as they mourn his death.
“We know many people were touched by the kind of person Thulani was and have expressed their hurt and shock. We respectfully ask for time as a family to privately mourn our beloved Thulani.”
Devastated by Thuswa’s death, Mosimane said he was lost for words.
“Rest in peace my brother. I am found lost for words. Gone too soon,” he wrote on Twitter.
Rest In Peace my brother🕊— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 6, 2021
I am found lost for words. Gone too soon💔 pic.twitter.com/ptZ8DJ2gmq
The two men were close, sharing many special moments at Sundowns before Thuswa left to start his own public relations‚ sponsorship and talent management agency, Tyler Masons Management, in 2019.
Sundowns expressed condolences to Thuswa’s family and friends.
“We pray the Almighty God comforts and strengthens his family, friends, everyone associated with his company Tyler Masons and the country at large. May his soul rest in peace,” said the club.
Following his untimely passing earlier today.— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) June 6, 2021
"You played your part and left a mark."
We pray that the Almighty God comforts and strengthens his family, friends, everyone associated with his company Tyler Masons and the country at large.
May His Soul Rest in Peace.
TV personality Andile Ncube, musician Donald and Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United also expressed condolences.
Here is what they had to say:
Damn, the passing of Thulani Thuswa cuts extremely deep, he was such a genuinely good dude. I’m personally hurt by this. May his soul rest in eternal peace #RIPThulani pic.twitter.com/ZV2mefDF5g— DONITO (@DonaldInDenial) June 6, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the families, friends and football fraternity for the tragic loss of former Mamelodi Sundowns communication manager Thulani Thuswa.— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) June 7, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Thuswa family. May his soul rest in peace 🕊 pic.twitter.com/r27Oi5eEx2
It was with great sadness that we learnt of Thulani Thuswa’s tragic passing yesterday morning. Thulani was a colleague in the business of football for a number of years. He will be remembered for his smile and love for the game.#RIPThulani pic.twitter.com/KLDrIpmaSS— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 7, 2021
One in a million! #RIPThulani— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) June 6, 2021
Love you always boi 💔❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/8605bJifGP
Our thoughts are with @Masandawana family. 🇪🇬❤️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/H0mCkWZSSq— Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) June 6, 2021
I love you @ThulaniThuswa 💔— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) June 6, 2021
“Monna, we are sleeping on our potential”, your last words to me on June 3, 2021
Thank you. 😭 pic.twitter.com/woY5T7gJcH
The club is saddened to hear of the passing of former Mamelodi Sundowns Communications Manager, Thulani Thuswa.— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) June 7, 2021
Rest in peace, Thulani. 🙏🏻#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/wXPxsYnazC
This hurts 💔.. rest easy champ. Such a beautiful human being. Grateful to have known you brother @ThulaniThuswa 🙏🏽— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) June 6, 2021