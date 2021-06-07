Soccer

'PSL recognise real work not touch ups': Fans react to Benni McCarthy's coach of the season award

07 June 2021 - 10:05
Benni McCarthy bagged the Premier Soccer League (PSL) coach of the season award.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackPagePix/Gallo Images

Congratulations messages have been pouring in for AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy after the former Bafana Bafana star bagged the Premier Soccer League (PSL) coach of the season award.

The awards ceremony took place on Sunday evening, with McCarthy winning the coveted title on the night.

Other big winners included Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile, who won the footballer of the season award, fellow teammate Denis Onyango, who won the goalkeeper of the season award, and SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler, who won the top goalscorer award with 16 goals.

McCarthy was voted the coach of the season after guiding Usuthu to second place in the DStv Premiership, their highest ever finish in the league.

Usually, the coach of the season title goes to the team that finishes as champions, but McCarthy was deservedly rewarded for turning around AmaZulu's fortunes in the league. 

The club beat Swallows FC 1-0 last week to secure a place in next year's Caf Champions League.

Speaking after the victory, McCarthy said the win wasn't just about him and the players, but also the technical staff.

“I'm proud of the technical staff, the guys that work with me, and I'm proud of everyone who is associated with the club. We all deserve this and it’s not just me and the players and the team, everyone has been amazing,” he said.

He also took a swipe at critics who said he was overrated, enjoying the last laugh.

“When I joined, the president said he wanted a top-four finish. People said he was crazy. When I joined, people said I was overrated, I was fired from Cape Town City and that I was going to fail, and that I’m not a good coach. So, I wonder now who’s the one laughing?” he asked.

McCarthy thanked the team for their hard work during the season.

“So grateful for my amazing technical team and players. Thank you for all you sacrificed, your hard work, trust and loyalty. Second place. Well done, boys,” he said.

On social media, many congratulated McCarthy on his award, saying it was well deserved.

Here is a snapshot of what fans had to say.

