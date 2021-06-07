'PSL recognise real work not touch ups': Fans react to Benni McCarthy's coach of the season award

McCarthy was voted the coach of the season after guiding Usuthu to second place in the DStv Premiership, their highest ever finish in the league.

Usually, the coach of the season title goes to the team that finishes as champions, but McCarthy was deservedly rewarded for turning around AmaZulu's fortunes in the league.

The club beat Swallows FC 1-0 last week to secure a place in next year's Caf Champions League.

Speaking after the victory, McCarthy said the win wasn't just about him and the players, but also the technical staff.

“I'm proud of the technical staff, the guys that work with me, and I'm proud of everyone who is associated with the club. We all deserve this and it’s not just me and the players and the team, everyone has been amazing,” he said.