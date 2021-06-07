'PSL recognise real work not touch ups': Fans react to Benni McCarthy's coach of the season award
Congratulations messages have been pouring in for AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy after the former Bafana Bafana star bagged the Premier Soccer League (PSL) coach of the season award.
The awards ceremony took place on Sunday evening, with McCarthy winning the coveted title on the night.
Other big winners included Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile, who won the footballer of the season award, fellow teammate Denis Onyango, who won the goalkeeper of the season award, and SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler, who won the top goalscorer award with 16 goals.
McCarthy was voted the coach of the season after guiding Usuthu to second place in the DStv Premiership, their highest ever finish in the league.
Usually, the coach of the season title goes to the team that finishes as champions, but McCarthy was deservedly rewarded for turning around AmaZulu's fortunes in the league.
The club beat Swallows FC 1-0 last week to secure a place in next year's Caf Champions League.
Speaking after the victory, McCarthy said the win wasn't just about him and the players, but also the technical staff.
“I'm proud of the technical staff, the guys that work with me, and I'm proud of everyone who is associated with the club. We all deserve this and it’s not just me and the players and the team, everyone has been amazing,” he said.
He also took a swipe at critics who said he was overrated, enjoying the last laugh.
“When I joined, the president said he wanted a top-four finish. People said he was crazy. When I joined, people said I was overrated, I was fired from Cape Town City and that I was going to fail, and that I’m not a good coach. So, I wonder now who’s the one laughing?” he asked.
McCarthy thanked the team for their hard work during the season.
“So grateful for my amazing technical team and players. Thank you for all you sacrificed, your hard work, trust and loyalty. Second place. Well done, boys,” he said.
On social media, many congratulated McCarthy on his award, saying it was well deserved.
Here is a snapshot of what fans had to say.
Peter Shalulile, Deon Hotto, Benni McCarthy...really had great season and deserve those awards a lot #PSLAwards2021— MARTIN KATLEGO (@MartinsHub) June 6, 2021
Coach Benni McCarthy deserves it. Congratulations Coach. And thanks to AmaZulu for giving @bennimccarthy17 and Nomvete an opportunity to Coach the team. Many had doubts about them but they've made history in the books of @AmaZuluFootball #PSLAwards2021— Mzwandile Sibinda (@Zwaii_ME) June 6, 2021
Let’s be honest, Benni McCarthy is fully deserving of the manager of the season award and not one person can say otherwise. #PSLAwards2021— #Azzurri (@Inah7__) June 6, 2021
Benni McCarthy the AmaZulu coach has been voted PSL coach of the year. Congratulations Benni🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/9cfsI01qFO— Archie Mulunda (@MulundaArchie) June 6, 2021
Congratulations to Benni Mccarthy for winning coach of the season competition.— Marxist (@Kgomo389) June 6, 2021
All these years I thought coach of the season is one that won the league.
Benni McCarthy once, twice, three times the coach... Nicely done idolo 💎— Gastro (@Gastro_o) June 6, 2021
Congratulations Coach Benni McCarthy... Well Deserved— Prince Of Soweto👑 (@PaceB_SA) June 7, 2021
.
PSL knows that Trio is a well oiled machine like Pitso said he built that team alone for 8 years... PSL recognize real work not touch ups... pic.twitter.com/HUimzy3rzC
Benni McCarthy deserve this award, he worked hard well done coach— Godisamang (@Mr_Ruralitarian) June 7, 2021
Honestly Benni McCarthy did very well at Amazulu.— Viwe Pobana (@Viwe_Pobana) June 7, 2021
The thing at Sundowns is that that level of excellence is standard.
Amazulu really were transformed in a very short space of time.
Also seeing Manqoba, Rhulani and Kompela step up was great to see.