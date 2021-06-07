Soccer

Sundowns and Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly pay tribute to former Brazilian Thulani Thuswa

07 June 2021 - 13:13
Former Mamelodi Sundowns spokesman Thulani Thuswa passed away at a young age of 37.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have joined thousands of football fans around the country to pay tribute to the club's former communications manager Thulani Thuswa.

The much-loved Thuswa died in a car accident on the M1 freeway in Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

The 37-year-old‚ who had a close relationship with Sundowns supporters and the media‚ died after he lost control of his car between Marlboro and Grayston drives in Sandton.

“The chairman and the Motsepe family‚ the board of directors‚ technical team‚ players‚ management‚ staff‚ supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns and the entire yellow nation express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of our former communications manager‚ Thulani Thuswa‚ following his untimely passing earlier today [on Sunday]‚” said Sundowns.

“You played your part and left a mark. We pray the Almighty God comforts and strengthens his family‚ friends‚ everyone associated with his company Tyler Masons and the country at large.

"May his soul rest in peace.”

Sundowns joined the president of Egyptian giants Al Ahly‚ Mahmoud Elkhatib‚ who earlier on Sunday sent his condolences to the Thuswa family.

“Our thoughts in Al Ahly Sporting Club are with Mamelodi Sundowns for the loss of their former spokesperson Thulani Thuswa‚ who tragically passed away today [on Sunday].

"We would like to send our support to his family‚ Mamelodi Sundowns board and supporters.

“May God rest his soul in peace and strengthen his beloved ones‚” said Al Ahly.

