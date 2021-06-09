Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has said Thulani Thuswa‚ the former communications manager of the Pretoria club who died in a car accident on Sunday‚ was a calming influence on the Brazilians.

Thuswa represented former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane‚ now coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly‚ in South Africa and several players since he left the Brazilians in 2019 and started his own public relations‚ sponsorship and talent management agency.

Mosimane also attended and spoke at Wednesday’s memorial at Nasrec Memorial Park in Johannesburg.

Thuswa‚ much loved by the players and technical staff‚ was Sundowns’ media manager when the club won the 2016 Caf Champions League under Mosimane. He was previously in Kaizer Chiefs’ communications department.

Inconsolable Kekana – who had to stop in his address several times‚ visibly emotional – read out a letter he wrote to Thuswa.

“I’m writing this letter as a very heartbroken man. You promised me you were going to be there until I retired from football‚ and I can never imagine life without you‚” Kekana read.

“Look today‚ I am standing in front of people talking about you. I never imagined this day would come – not in my wildest dream.

“As you always smiled when I told you‚ ‘We have to face the sun’. But today we are not – we are not facing the sun.