Dr Molefi Oliphant‚ the lifetime president of the South African Football Association (Safa) and one of the fathers of local football revolution‚ speaks about “self-actualisation” as the ultimate state of achievement for each person.

He preaches this to all young football administrators who visit him for counsel and direction.

He implores young administrators to locate their passion point‚ pursue it with all they have and reach this “ultimate state”.

In his case‚ from being a schoolteacher to being the president of Safa and vice-president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf)‚ there is no doubt that‚ as he rests along the Vaal river, his state of self-actualisation is complete.

From this‚ we ought to evaluate our lives and our contribution to this universe. From this‚ we must also evaluate Thulani Thuswa’s short life.

Unlike Dr Oliphant‚ he didn't have the benefit or burden of living long – his life has been taken at a relatively young age.

From the stories that have been told in the past few days and this week‚ each person has their “truth” about Thulani.

There are‚ however‚ truths that are universal about this man. And we must share‚ and hopefully‚ agree on them.

Number one: Thulani couldn’t keep secrets. We often gossiped that if you want to keep a secret‚ never tell Thulani (haha) – that's because Thulani had the “innocence” in him.

He would let slip something discussed in secret‚ and when you confronted him‚ his response always was: “Mara Ndoda‚ you should have told me that’s a secret. But ska wara bra yam‚ I will manage the damage from this.”

And then with the same energy and a high-pitched voice he would wrap his arm around my shoulders and shout disarmingly: “Ola Luxin!”

Number two: Thulani loved football with all his heart. I had and have always hoped that one day the game would love him back.

Because of his love for football‚ I would often fight with him for giving his services for free – but he rebelled against this.

What gave him joy was serving others. This was his self-actualisation.

In his final hours‚ Thulani celebrated with the club he had adopted in his heart (maybe it is possible, after all, for a man to love more than one club in his lifetime).

Last year after Mamelodi Sundowns won the League – a 10th title – Thulani wanted to celebrate with the club, but they were inside the bio-bubble.