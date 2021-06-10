Mkhalele takes charge: mental toughness lacking, says Bafana legend

Helman Mkhalele believes the Achilles heel that is holding back many South African players from reaching their potential is their lack of a battle-hardened mentality.

The Bafana Bafana wing legend was appointed the local assistant to head coach Hugo Broos last month.

Bafana’s other new assistant, Belgian-Macedonian Cedomir Janevski on Wednesday became the fourth casualty in the squad of Covid-19 after three players — Percy Tau, Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule — withdrew on Monday.

That means Mkhalele will take charge of Thursday evening’s friendly against Uganda at Orlando Stadium (kickoff 6pm) alone, while Broos receives his Covid-19 vaccination in native Belgium.

Mkhalele, the Newcastle-born former Orlando Pirates winger whose tearaway speed would leave defenders in his wake, was chosen by Broos after he impressed the Belgian with his knowledge of the local game and players.

“I am excited for the challenge and to be part of the technical team that is there to work hard to ensure that we improve the quality, especially of results, as well as the quality on the field,” said Mkhalele, a 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner with Bafana.

“But more importantly, it is that we have the right players. We will be working very hard to ensure that the mentality of the players reaches the required levels so that when they go out there they represent the country with great pride and interest.”