From firing Hunt to Stuart Baxter's return - a timeline of two hectic weeks at Amakhosi

Fans of Kaizer Chiefs have witnessed several changes in a frantic couple of weeks - from the team's performance to the sacking and hiring of new management.

Performance-wise, Amakhosi managed to clinch the final top 8 spot during a match against TS Galaxy. The win happened under the guidance of assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillion Sheppard after the sacking of Gavin Hunt.

Here are three major changes seen in the Kaizer Chiefs set-up recently:

Firing Gavin Hunt: May 28

Amakhosi announced the firing of coach Gavin Hunt with just two matches left in their 2020-21 DStv Premiership season. The club said Zwane and Sheppard would take over until a new coach was appointed.

Chiefs did not initially announce who would be named as the new coach, leaving fans to speculate about the possible candidates.

Hunt joined the club in September last year in the hope of bringing silverware to Amakhosi but instead the Soweto giants are now in their longest period without winning a trophy.