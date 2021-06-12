Golden Arrows coach Ncikazi hopes to hang onto his top performers

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi hopes to keep most of his key players that helped the club finish fourth in the DStv Premiership in his first full season as a head coach at any club at the top of SA football.

The 53-year-old coach saw players like Nkosinathi Sibisi, 25, Ntsako Makhubela, 27, Pule Mmodi, 28, Michael Gumede, 28, Sifiso Mlungwana, 24, Thabani Zuke, 22, Divine Lunga, 26, and Velemseni Ndwandwe, 25, flourishing. Ncikazi fully expects big clubs to gun for such performers’ services for the coming 2021-22 campaign.

“It won’t be easy and there are a number of factors,” Ncikazi responded when asked how the club can ensure they build on what they did in the recently-concluded season.

“For smaller clubs or clubs that don’t have big squads it’s important to be very intelligent in the market. Whatever you take away you must replace.

“You must remember that the players we used [in 2020-21] are players that grew together. They played in the MDC [reserve league] together and they’ve known each other for a long time.

“Now the question is whatever you’re replacing them with, how long is it going to take for that to get into a team? I’m not a fan of beginning a new season with a lot of new players. Any new project needs time.

“So if you check teams that bring a lot of new players for the new season, they don’t start well and it’s important to start well, especially in the DStv Premiership.

“If you don’t start well in the first five games, you’re already on the back foot and set to fight relegation unless you’re going to have a miracle season like AmaZulu did.

“But it’s important that if we sell [players] we must replace. Second, maybe the team needs to have more choices in terms of selection.

“This season we had the smallest squad in the league, but given they’ve been together for a long time we had that synergy, the working together, work ethic and the respect among each other was so good.”

Ncikazi added that the coronavirus pandemic added problems for teams like Arrows whose scouts recruit many players from the amateur ranks.