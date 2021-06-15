Pre-season match between Chiefs and Pirates moved to the Orlando Stadium for the first time

Organisers of the Carling Black Label Cup have announced that the off-season Soweto derby match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates has been moved to the Orlando Stadium.

The match will be played on Sunday August 1 and the organisers said they moved the game to Orlando in Soweto as the Springboks will be hosting the British and Irish Lions in the second Test at FNB on July 31.

“Although we would have loved to have Champion voices in-stadia to witness the very first Carling Black Label Cup at the spectacular Orlando Stadium‚ we will ensure that viewers have a memorable experience from the comfort of their homes.

"The Orlando Stadium also provides the perfect backdrop for the Soweto Derby. Furthermore‚ we believe this change of venue will only affect the fan experience positively‚” said Carling Black Label brand director Arné Rust.

The match will be played away from the iconic FNB Stadium for the first time since the cup’s inception in 2011.

Pirates have dominated the off-season event over the years‚ achieving five victories in 2011‚ 2012‚ 2014‚ 2015 and 2019‚ while Chiefs have recorded three in 2013‚ 2016 and 2017.