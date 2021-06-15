Soccer

The PSL prepares to challenge Acting Judge Nyathi's order that forced the postponement of the playoffs

15 June 2021 - 17:35
A general view of the the PSL headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg.
A general view of the the PSL headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The protracted controversy over who will be automatically promoted to the Premiership next season took another twist on Tuesday afternoon after the Premier Soccer League Executive Committee (PSL) said they would seek leave to appeal the order that was handed down by Acting Judge Nyathi on Monday night.

The playoffs‚ which were supposed to have started on Tuesday‚ were postponed after Royal AM were granted an urgent interdict to stop the matches by Nyathi.

“The Executive Committee of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) today resolved to urgently seek leave to appeal against the order handed down by the Honourable Mr Acting Judge Nyathi of the Gauteng High Court on the evening of Monday 14 June 2021‚” read a statement from the PSL on Tuesday afternoon.

“Acting Judge Nyathi interdicted the end of season promotion/relegation play-offs that were due to commence at 15h00 on 15 June 2021.

"The PSL has been compelled to seek urgent relief as the last day of the official season is the 30th of June 2021.

"Many player contracts terminate on that date and any further delay in completing the play-offs places the start of the 2021/22 season at risk.”

MORE:

New premiership season and start of playoffs under threat as Royal AM file bid to stop games

The start of the Premier Soccer League's relegation/promotion playoffs on Tuesday and the coming DStv premiership season are under threat after lower ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sweden make no apologies after grim Spain stalemate

Sweden were out-passed by a factor of over five to one against Spain in their opening Euro 2020 Group E match but they made no apologies for shutting ...
Sport
9 hours ago

WATCH | Patrik Schick stunner for Czechs leaves Scotland reeling

Patrik Schick scored one of the most remarkable goals in European Championship history as the Czech Republic beat Scotland 2-0 on Monday to get their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Belgium vs Denmark will be emotional after Eriksen collapse, says Tielemans

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans said their Euro 2020 match against Denmark on Thursday will be "emotional," with the players still trying to ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Spain coach Luis Enrique rues missed chances but defends game plan

Spain coach Luis Enrique rued missed chances from his side in their 0-0 European Championship draw with Sweden on Monday, insisting he will not be ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Danish players lament 'no third option' for match after Eriksen's collapse

Danish players expressed dissatisfaction on Monday at the position they were put in after team mate Christian Eriksen's collapse during their Euro ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Underdogs Chiefs can go all the way to the final, says Kekana Sport
  2. Mosimane says Thuswa stopped him ‘having sleepless nights about the media’ Soccer
  3. From Manning Rangers to Sundowns — all the PSL winners in 25 years Soccer
  4. Polokwane City court application dismissed, making Sekhukhune NFD champions Soccer
  5. Denmark's Eriksen had cardiac massage on pitch, was able to speak before going ... Soccer

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal