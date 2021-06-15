Soccer

They must both be promoted' — Fans weigh in on Royal AM's court battle halting playoffs

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
15 June 2021 - 09:45
Royal AM have challenged a high court judgement that saw their rivals crowned as GladAfrica Championship winners.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Social media users have slammed the PSL over their handling of the dispute between Royal AM and Sekhukhune, after the Durban-based side succeeded in their efforts to halt the relegation/promotion playoffs.

The playoffs, set to have started on Tuesday, were postponed after Royal AM were granted an urgent interdict to stop the matches, while an appeal against a high court ruling that declared their rivals Sekhukhune United as GladAfrica Championship winners was being lodged.

Gauteng deputy judge president Roland Sutherland at the weekend dismissed an application brought by Polokwane City to have an arbitration overturned that deducted three points from the side and awarded them to Sekhukhune. 

The PSL said it would oppose any application against it brought by Royal AM.

Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize wants to take her club's fight to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, putting the start of the 2021-22 PSL season in jeopardy.

Social media was filled with reaction to the ruling, with many blaming the PSL for the fiasco and claiming they should have resolved the issue between Polokwane City and Sekhukhune earlier.

One fan suggested Royal AM and Sekhukhune play each other, with the winner getting automatic promotion, while another said the PSL should just promote both teams.

