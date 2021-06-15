They must both be promoted' — Fans weigh in on Royal AM's court battle halting playoffs
Social media users have slammed the PSL over their handling of the dispute between Royal AM and Sekhukhune, after the Durban-based side succeeded in their efforts to halt the relegation/promotion playoffs.
The playoffs, set to have started on Tuesday, were postponed after Royal AM were granted an urgent interdict to stop the matches, while an appeal against a high court ruling that declared their rivals Sekhukhune United as GladAfrica Championship winners was being lodged.
Gauteng deputy judge president Roland Sutherland at the weekend dismissed an application brought by Polokwane City to have an arbitration overturned that deducted three points from the side and awarded them to Sekhukhune.
The PSL said it would oppose any application against it brought by Royal AM.
Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize wants to take her club's fight to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, putting the start of the 2021-22 PSL season in jeopardy.
Social media was filled with reaction to the ruling, with many blaming the PSL for the fiasco and claiming they should have resolved the issue between Polokwane City and Sekhukhune earlier.
One fan suggested Royal AM and Sekhukhune play each other, with the winner getting automatic promotion, while another said the PSL should just promote both teams.
This Royal AM situation highlights how faulty the PSL is.— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) June 15, 2021
So you make rules and protocol just to change it when it suits you? pic.twitter.com/L6DOiROMwx
The PSL made a blunder on this Royal AM and Sekhukhune saga,they must be forced to promote both teams, both teams have valid reasons why they should be promoted,let us not fight amongst ourselves, away with tribalism— Dololo (@Dololo66362277) June 15, 2021
Sekhukhune must just play Royal AM okok’gcina, and the winner should get automatic promotion to the PSL. Once and for all! pic.twitter.com/3m0OnaljFP— Ndinoyisa Nonke (@KasiTherapist) June 15, 2021
Royal AM back on top of the log 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/eGhlZDKzkb— THAMSANQA (@thamzozo11) June 14, 2021
The PSL is used to solving league title in the courtroom— YouTube: SportstalkwithKefuwe (@KefuweMahlangu2) June 15, 2021
This is the Sekhukhune after Royal AM win the court case pic.twitter.com/GvJfJTi8ky
There's Nothing Wrong With What Mamkhize Is Doing, Sekhukhune And Royal Am Are Innocent As Well,Blame The System Of PSL pic.twitter.com/h03mLYI97k— N'wayitelo Walter (@NwayiteloWalter) June 15, 2021
The @OfficialPSL created the mess they should have dealt with the matter way before the league was coming to an end so neither should Royal AM nor Sekhukhune United pay for the mess. pic.twitter.com/88lCfCD7jF— Siba! (@Siba_Mabhena) June 15, 2021