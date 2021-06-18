Orlando Pirates announce the appointment of Mandla Ncikazi to the club's technical staff

Orlando Pirates have announced the appointment of Mandla Ncikazi to their technical staff.

There was confusion, though, on the nature of the appointment of the former Lamontville Golden Arrows coach.

Ncikazi, though, is reported to have joined the Buccaneers as a second assistant coach, along with Fadlu Davids, to Pirates’ head coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Pirates’ brief statement on Friday evening only stated that Ncikazi “joins the Bucs technical team department”. It did not specify the position he will occupy, and whether he was joining as an assistant to Zinnbauer, or replacing the German as head coach.

Pirates’ administrative officer Floyd Mbele could not immediately be reached for comment for clarification on the matter.