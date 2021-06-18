Orlando Pirates announce the appointment of Mandla Ncikazi to the club's technical staff
Orlando Pirates have announced the appointment of Mandla Ncikazi to their technical staff.
There was confusion, though, on the nature of the appointment of the former Lamontville Golden Arrows coach.
Ncikazi, though, is reported to have joined the Buccaneers as a second assistant coach, along with Fadlu Davids, to Pirates’ head coach Josef Zinnbauer.
Pirates’ brief statement on Friday evening only stated that Ncikazi “joins the Bucs technical team department”. It did not specify the position he will occupy, and whether he was joining as an assistant to Zinnbauer, or replacing the German as head coach.
Pirates’ administrative officer Floyd Mbele could not immediately be reached for comment for clarification on the matter.
☠ Welcome Ncikazi— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) June 18, 2021
🖥 Read the full announcement 👉🏿 https://t.co/LuL4WQVizL
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/jMhTPYv1O3
Pirates’ statement read: “Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Mandla Ncikazi.
“The 52-year old joins the Bucs technical team department on a three-year deal.”
Ncikazi is quoted as saying: “I am pleased to be here and look forward to getting started.”
Pirates’ statement added: “Orlando Pirates technical team and players are scheduled to start preseason on July 1.”
Arrows surprisingly announced on Wednesday evening they would release Ncikazi from the club after guiding them to an all-time high fourth place in the 2020-21 DStv Premiership.
Speculation had been rife that he might replace Zinnbauer at Pirates.
This is a developing story.