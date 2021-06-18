Soccer

'The circus continues' - Mzansi slams PSL over latest playoffs postponement

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
18 June 2021 - 08:18
The Premier Soccer League announced on Thursday that the promotion/relegation playoffs will be postponed again.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Social media users have taken aim at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after the league's announcement that the relegation/promotion playoffs will again be postponed amid court action.

Richards Bay FC and Chippa United were set to face off in the playoffs on Thursday afternoon. This despite an order given by acting judge Nyathi AJ of the Gauteng high court on Monday night to suspend the playoffs while an appeal against an earlier ruling that declared Sekhukhune United as GladAfrica Championship winners was being lodged.

The PSL later lodged an application for leave to appeal Nyathi's ruling but Royal AM, who brought the interdict, gave the league an ultimatum to suspend the matches or face further legal action.

The PSL issued a statement on Wednesday announcing the postponement.

“A legal dispute has arisen between Royal AM and the league as to whether the order granted by Nyathi AJ has been suspended as a result of the filing by the league of an application for leave to appeal Nyathi AJ's order. The league contends that the order has been suspended, while Royal AM contends that it has not.

“In the circumstances, the league has elected to: 1. Postpone the start of the play-offs; 2. Seek the urgent intervention of the high court. Unfortunately that means that Richards Bay Football Club and Chippa United Football Club will not be able to play their scheduled match today.

“The risks to the completion of the season are obvious but in view of the dispute the league has elected to act with an abundance of caution even in extremely trying circumstances for all member clubs, their players, and those affected in this matter,” the statement read.

Social media was flooded with reaction to the postponement, with many lambasting the PSL for not resolving the dispute earlier.

