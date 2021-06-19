Soccer

England manager Southgate looks at bigger picture after draw with Scots jeered

19 June 2021 - 09:59 By Reuters
A dejected Harry Kane of England during the Eufa Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between against Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London on June 18, 2021.
A dejected Harry Kane of England during the Eufa Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between against Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London on June 18, 2021.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

London — England manager Gareth Southgate conceded that his side under-performed in their Euro 2020 Group D clash against Scotland on Friday but was not concerned by the jeers of some fans at Wembley as he said the team was still on track to reach the last-16.

England were stymied and stifled by a stubborn Scotland in a 0-0 draw that puts them level on four points with group leaders Czech Republic, who they host on Tuesday.

The frontline of Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling failed to click into any sort of rhythm, with a second-half long-range effort by Mason Mount England’s only shot on target, although John Stones hit the upright early on with a header.

The final whistle brought boos from a section of the England supporters who were perhaps expecting a more spirited attacking display, more in line with the 2-0 victory over Scotland at the old Wembley during Euro ‘96. However, Southgate urged patience.

“Of course there’s always fallout from any England performance that isn’t at the level you want or doesn’t get the result you want,” he said.

“But we are in the middle of a tournament, we are in the middle of a qualification group. We totally understand the reaction tonight but our first objective is to qualify and we’re still on track to do that.”

England captain Kane, in particular, had a poor evening, looking leggy and starved of service, though he struggled to do anything on the rare occasions he did have the ball.

The striker had 10 touches in the first half, the fewest of any player in the match, and only one in the Scotland area.

However, despite Southgate hooking Kane off for Marcus Rashford with 15 minutes remaining, the coach praised the Scots for shackling the 2018 World Cup golden boot winner.

“I thought Scotland marked him extremely well. With a back five there’s not a lot of space and anything that was played up there they were aggressive, they defended well,” Southgate said.

“Tonight we couldn’t find answers, we’ve got to go away and find those answers for the Czech Republic.” England’s final group match against the Czechs at Wembley will be a straight shootout for top spot.

READ MORE

Uefa reminds teams of sponsorship obligations after Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola bottles

European soccer’s governing body Uefa has responded to Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s removal of a Coca-Cola bottle at a Euro 2020 news ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kevin de Bruyne leads Belgium to 2-1 comeback win over Denmark

Kevin de Bruyne came off the bench to inspire Belgium in a 2-1 comeback win over Denmark on Thursday to clinch their place in the Euro 2020 knockouts ...
Sport
1 day ago

Hoddle expects open and feisty clash between England and Scotland

The world’s oldest international fixture promises to be another humdinger at Wembley
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal AM win another round of their standoff with the PSL as playoffs are ... Soccer
  2. Uefa reminds teams of sponsorship obligations after Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola ... Soccer
  3. Ex-AmaZulu GM questions Madlala's role as acting PSL CEO: 'The board of ... Soccer
  4. More drama as PSL instructs clubs to get playoffs underway on Thursday despite ... Soccer
  5. Royal AM issue Thursday morning ultimatum to PSL to stop Chippa vs Richards Bay ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...