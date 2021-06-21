POLL | Do you think Kaizer Chiefs will make it to the Champions League final?
Kaizer Chiefs have got one foot in the Caf Champions League final after their 1-0 away win over African giants Wydad Casablanca on Saturday night.
Amakhosi edged their opponents in a tense first leg semifinal in Casablanca, Morocco.
Samir Nurković’s 34th-minute strike earned Chiefs their most heroic victory of recent memory and had many fans dreaming of Champions League glory.
Caretaker-coach Arthur Zwane said the historic win was impressive but the job was not done.
“We came here to do the business and we did exactly that. We are happy with the result, but we know it’s not yet over. We have the second leg back home in Johannesburg and we will try to finish it off there,” he said after the match.
The win has been hailed by many on social media, including by transport minister Fikile Mbalula who urged all soccer fans to get behind the team.
“I am not a fan of Kaizer Chiefs but they are on the verge of great success. They deserve our support in this continental competition, he said, adding that the match was 'bigger than narrow selfish interest'.”